CHEYENNE – A woman entered a plea Thursday in Laramie County District Court after she was accused of being aware her husband was receiving fraudulent paychecks from a local contractor.
Rhena Brown pleaded no contest to felony conspiracy to commit theft as part of a plea agreement. Brown’s husband, David Kyle Brown, and her mother- and father-in-law, Joni Gayle and David Dean Brown, pleaded guilty in January to charges related to the same incident.
If a judge follows the plea agreement, Rhena Brown would receive a deferral of her conviction. She agreed to pay restitution.
David Dean Brown and Joni Brown had been charged after helping their son, David Kyle Brown, receive paychecks from Reiman Corp. over a period of about three and a half years for work he did not do. Rhena was accused of having knowledge of the fraudulent payments.
Brown’s attorney, Cody Jerabek, said the reason for the no-contest plea was that while Rhena was aware her husband was not going to work, she was not sure whether he was doing work related to Reiman Corp. at home.
“She’s fully aware, at this point in time, looking back objectively at the evidence and through her conversation with her husband, that she is not without fault in this scenario. But attempting to get her to say, or her, under oath, being able to say ‘I was definitively aware of the fact that my husband was in no way employed by Reiman Corp.’ would be difficult,” he said.
This, along with knowledge that her husband’s father was “doing other relatively nefarious conduct in support of his family and other persons” was the reason for her plea, Jerabek said.
Laramie County District Judge Catherine Rogers set Brown’s sentencing for on or after April 28.
Heard Monday in district court:
Precious Moyte was given a deferral with two years of supervised probation, following a no-contest plea to one count of felony forgery (uttering).
In exchange for her plea, Laramie County District Judge Steven Sharpe agreed to give Moyte first-offender status, deferring her conviction. If she successfully completes probation, the case against her may be dismissed.
She agreed to pay $4,199.11 in restitution to WyHy Federal Credit Union.
“I would just like to say that you won’t see me back here, and that I would like to go to school and be something great for the community and continue doing music and, you know, represent my family in a good way,” Moyte said in court Monday.
Moyte pleaded not guilty in October 2020 to 31 counts of forgery (uttering) and two counts of falsely reporting a crime.
Moyte allegedly attempted to deposit $26,714.59 in fraudulent checks from June 14-16, 2019, according to court documents. On June 19, 2019, an officer responded to Moyte’s place of work, where she reported that “someone deposited several checks” into her WyHy Federal Credit Union bank account using Moyte’s mobile banking app. Moyte said “someone” withdrew the funds from a Walmart in Indiana. When the officer asked to see her bank statement, Moyte said the bank had deleted the information.
The following day, the Cheyenne Police Department was contacted by a WyHy Federal Credit Union employee, who said the information Moyte gave the officer was false, and provided bank statements showing the money had been withdrawn from the Walmart on Dell Range Boulevard, according to court documents. The officer obtained still photographs from the store’s surveillance at the times the funds were withdrawn. The bank employee identified the person in the photos as Moyte.
On June 21, 2019, Moyte reported that an individual named “Trisha Zimmerman” from Indiana had “scammed” her and threatened to kill her and her family, according to court documents. Moyte said she had saved Instagram messages documenting the threats, but never produced them for officers.
Moyte initially denied taking any money, but she later recanted and said she took it on behalf of Zimmerman. An officer searched for, but could not find, the Instagram account Moyte said was associated with Zimmerman and the threats.
Moyte also said Zimmerman worked for an Illinois investment corporation called Peak 6 Investments, though the officer could not find any connection between the company and a “Trisha Zimmerman” or the companies the fraudulent checks supposedly came from, according to court documents.