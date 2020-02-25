CHEYENNE – A local woman who hit a motorcyclist June 17 pleaded guilty Monday afternoon in Laramie County District Court to driving under the influence with serious bodily injury.
Ashtain Marie Fleischhacker, 21, was originally also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, an open container and driving under a suspension. Those charges will be dismissed at sentencing per a plea agreement. Her sentencing is scheduled for May 18.
Prior to this crash, Fleischhacker was also convicted of a DUI in March. With her current DUI charge, she faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Although she has a plea agreement, sentencing is ultimately up to District Judge Thomas Campbell.
Per her plea agreement, prosecuting attorneys are recommending a suspended sentence for Fleischhacker.
At her change of plea hearing, Fleischhacker said she drank a “tall beer” at Alf’s Pub before she hit the motorcyclist, which caused them to suffer multiple cranial fractures from the crash.
She said the crash occurred on the corner of 15th Street and Logan Avenue, which was only a few blocks from the bar.
However, prosecuting attorney Cameron Geeting said Fleischhacker failed to mention that she also had a bottle of tequila in her car, and her blood-alcohol content was 0.19% at the time of the crash.
Campbell asked Fleischhacker if she also consumed tequila, because someone doesn’t get a 0.19% blood-alcohol content from just one tall beer.
Fleischhacker said she had been in Mexico, where she was drinking heavily, and had just returned to the United States before the crash occurred. Campbell said he’s not going to play around with how intoxicated she was when she came back to the U.S.
A witness reported that they saw Fleischhacker trying to pour out a bottle of tequila before police arrived on the scene of the crash, according to court documents. The bottle was found on the rear floorboard of the vehicle, and spilled liquid was present outside of the driver’s door.
The same witness reported that after hitting the motorcyclist, Fleischhacker continued driving east and didn’t stop her car until her path was blocked.
Also heard Monday in Laramie County District Court:
Alexander Yunaev pleaded not guilty to charges of possession with intent to deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, and conspiracy to manufacture, deliver or possess marijuana. His trial is scheduled for June 8.
Yunaev was pulled over Jan. 26 on Interstate 80 eastbound near mile marker 367 in Laramie County by a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper for following another vehicle too closely, according to court documents. When he was talking to the trooper, he at first told the trooper he was traveling from Portland, Oregon, and then later changed his story and told the trooper he was traveling from California.
The trooper also noticed that the vehicle and Yunaev smelled like marijuana, and requested a K9 search the vehicle. The K9 was able to find 10 packages of marijuana weighing about 37.2 pounds.
Mason E. Madden pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated assault and battery with bodily injury with a weapon and simple battery. His trial is scheduled for June 8.
On Jan. 19, law enforcement responded to a residence and found Madden being held down by his father and brother. Madden and his father got into an argument over Madden’s employment, and Madden allegedly went upstairs and put his father in a choke hold while shouting “I’m going to kill you,” according to court documents.
His father said he was about to lose consciousness from the choke hold when his son, Madden’s brother, pulled Madden off of their father. The two then held Madden down until law enforcement arrived because Madden continued to be combative, and when Madden was being held down, he bit his brother’s elbow, according to court documents.