CHEYENNE – A day care worker accused in the swaddling death of an infant under her care pleaded not guilty to a manslaughter charge Thursday morning in Laramie County District Court.
Kristina Croy, 37, was charged with a single count of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 8-month-old M.G. Her trial is scheduled for Nov. 23.
On Sept. 25, 2019, Cheyenne Police were dispatched to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center on a call for a dead infant, according to court documents. The 8-month-old, M.G., arrived at the hospital via ambulance, not breathing and without a pulse. M.G. was under Croy’s care at the day care “It’s a Child’s World They Matter.”
After an autopsy, it was discovered M.G. died due to positional asphyxia, meaning she died because she couldn’t breathe in the position she was placed in. It was discovered that this was due to the swaddling device Croy placed M.G. in, despite repeated instructions not to by M.G.’s mother, according to court documents.
Wyoming child care licensing rules also prohibit swaddling toddlers without a directive from a physician, according to court documents. The swaddling device used on M.G. was recovered by officers and was listed as a size small, for 3- to 6-month-old infants weighing 13 to 18 pounds and 22½ inches long. M.G. was 8 months old, 19 pounds and 25 inches long at the time of her death.
Croy also contradicted herself to law enforcement, Wyoming Department of Family Services workers and witness statements, according to court documents.
Also heard in district court Thursday morning:
Dawn Roe pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault and battery, domestic battery and simple assault. Her trial is scheduled for Nov. 23.
On June 27, Roe allegedly threatened her mother-in-law with a knife after her mother-in-law told Roe she couldn’t bring beer into the house because her nephew with a mental illness was coming over. Roe then got a knife and waved it at the mother-in-law and told her “if you say anything, I’m going to kill you,” according to court documents.
Roe then proceeded to yell at her mother-in-law and allegedly threw a black tablet at her, and then hit her repeatedly with a closed fist, according to court documents. When officers arrived, Roe denied hitting her mother-in-law, throwing a tablet at her or pointing a knife at her.
Matthew Rose pleaded guilty to five counts of forgery and one count of felony theft for stealing almost $65,000 from the Wyoming Mining Association in 2016.
His guilty pleas were in accordance with a plea agreement that said the state agrees to arguing for three to five years in prison suspended in favor of three years of probation. Rose also could petition the court for early release from his probation if he pays off his restitution completely.
Judge Peter Froelicher will have the final say on Rose’s sentence. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 22.
Rose was given after-hours access to the Mining Association office when the organization was preparing to move from 2601 Central Ave. to its current location at 1401 Airport Parkway No. 230, according to court documents. Rose was an employee for Geek Garage, which was subcontracted by WyomingNetwork LLC to coordinate the transfer of telephone lines and computer equipment to the new office. He was given after-hours access from Aug. 1-5, 2016.
Around Oct. 27, 2016, two Mining Association employees, office manager Heidi Peterson and accountant Tammy Lantz, reported a theft by fraud to Cheyenne Police. Five checks were made out to Geek Garage that had not been authorized by the Mining Association, totaling $64,591.01, according to court documents.
Rose deposited checks from the mining association to Geek Garage before transferring the funds to his personal account, according to court documents.