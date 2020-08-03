CHEYENNE – A woman accused of helping a man rob several Laramie and Cheyenne businesses was sentenced Monday afternoon in Laramie County District Court.
Mandi Hopkins was charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon; accessory, aid and abet; and accessory after the fact. She was sentenced by Judge Steven Sharpe to eight to 10 years in prison for the first two charges, concurrent with two to three years in prison for the third charge. The prison time was suspended in favor of three years of supervised probation, per a plea agreement.
During her sentencing, prosecuting attorney Caitlin Harper said after reading the probable cause affidavit for Hopkins, she never thought she would be recommending a sentence like this. However, Hopkins is the reason the federal government was able to charge and prosecute Hopkins' co-defendant, Taylor Wardell.
Starting Aug. 14, and continuing over the next couple of months, Wardell was accused of robbing several businesses, including Silver Mine Subs on Vandehei Avenue in Cheyenne, Loaf ‘N Jug on East Lincolnway in Cheyenne, Loaf ‘N Jug on Third Street in Laramie, Vino’s Wine and Spirits on Vandehei Avenue in Cheyenne and Subway on West Carlson Street in Cheyenne.
Hopkins told Sharpe that she was eager to turn her life around, and it was only recently that she was able to visit with her son – something she hadn’t been able to do for the past three years. She detailed her struggles with drug addiction – including drugs such as heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine – but also how she’s now sober.
Harper said Hopkins hadn’t failed a single drug test in the past 10 months, which is a feat in itself. Sharpe thanked Harper for her fair-mindedness in prosecuting this case, and told Hopkins she’s very lucky.
Wardell and Hopkins were both arrested by Cheyenne Police on Oct. 1, when he and Hopkins were found sleeping in a white Subaru at 4000 W. College Drive with license plates that didn’t match the car’s registration. Drugs were also seen in plain view, and during the vehicle search, officers found a note that read “give me the money or I’ll shoot.”
Hopkins told officers that she and Wardell were addicted to heroin, and she knew Wardell “broke into and robbed places.”
Also heard Monday in Laramie County District Court:
Edward Calvin Maywald pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness to aggravated assault and battery, reckless endangering, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude police, using a controlled substance and other traffic charges.
His trial is scheduled for Nov. 3, pending a mental health evaluation.
On July 5, law enforcement officers attempted a traffic stop on Interstate 25 northbound in Laramie County. The car, a 2017 black Honda Civic, didn’t stop for officers and a chase began, according to court documents. During the pursuit, Maywald was driving the Civic and slammed the brakes, which caused the officers to dangerously swerve to avoid a crash.
At one point, the Civic and officers came to a stop, and Maywald came out of the car and pointed a BB gun at officers. At the time, officers said it looked like a genuine gun and shot at Maywald, according to court documents.
The chase continued after the shooting, and officers were eventually able to stop Maywald by using spike strips, according to court documents. The pursuit reached speeds up to 123 mph in a 65 mph speed zone.
When he was taken into custody, Maywald admitted to officers he was using drugs such as methamphetamine and marijuana, according to court documents. He also told officers he wanted them to kill him when he pointed the BB gun at them.
Dawson Dixon pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property and eluding. He was sentenced to two to four years in prison for the first charge, and six months in prison for the second charge. Both sentences run concurrently with one another. He will also be required to pay about $17,000 in restitution.
On June 11, Dixon was allegedly parked perpendicular in the middle of Evans Avenue near Seventh Avenue, according to court documents. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but he began to speed away from them, according to court documents. He drove the wrong way down Warren Avenue and reached speeds of 80 mph.
During the chase, he almost hit another occupied vehicle head on. He eventually was stopped after he spun out near the railroad tracks near 15th Street and Bent Avenue, according to court documents. Dixon was also allegedly driving a stolen car out of Colorado during the chase.