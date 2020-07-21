CHEYENNE – A woman who pleaded guilty to throwing her 2-month-old daughter in a ditch was sentenced Monday to seven to 10 years in prison, suspended for five years probation, by Laramie County District Judge Steven Sharpe.
Lillian Jeffrey was charged with one count of aggravated child abuse in connection with the incident in December 2017. She was also ordered to pay $17,260 and given credit for 538 days of jail time.
On Dec. 9, 2017, Jeffery is accused of throwing her baby in a ditch to “cleanse her.” Officers found the child lying on rocks in her shirt and diaper in December. There was a windchill of about 30 degrees Fahrenheit that night, according to court documents.
Medical professionals said the child had several abrasions, a skull fracture, a collapsed lung and internal bleeding, according to court documents. Jeffrey told officers that “K.J. (the child’s initials) was a demon and that she cleansed her.”
Jeffrey also admitted to officers that she had been using methamphetamine, according to court documents.
Sharpe said it’s hard to look at the photographs of the little girl that was thrown and not have your heart go out to her.
“This is a difficult job,” Sharpe said. “I can tell you the hardest part of it is what I'm doing right now. When I became a judge, I didn't appreciate fully how hard this function of my job would be. I never get any joy out of sending somebody to prison, I can't imagine any judge ever enjoying that, but sometimes that's a necessary part of your job.”
If the victim is a helpless, vulnerable child, it’s something that weighs heavily on his decision making, Sharpe said. If somebody harms a child that’s defenseless and totally reliant on a person for protection, there must be punishment.
The most baffling part of this case, Sharpe said, is nothing like this has ever happened before with Jeffrey. Sharpe said people may never know what motivated this crime, but he suspects it was done due to an altered mind – whether it was from postpartum depression or drug use is unknown.
At her sentencing, Jeffrey, and her attorneys, said she was diagnosed as schizoaffective – which is a mix of bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, depression and other symptoms – and she is now being medicated for those mental illnesses. She has also been successfully living at a sober living facility.
“But what you did was totally irrational and doesn't make any sense,” Sharpe said. “The statements that you made when the responders arrived, about your baby, don't make any sense. (It’s) inconsistent with somebody with a fully rational and functioning mind. Something had happened that caused this. I said that a crime like this screams out for some major punishment – I think you've been subjected to already. I look at the fact that you have to terminate your parental rights, and our Wyoming Supreme Court has said that a termination parental rights action is the equivalent the death penalty of parenting.”
In addition, Jeffrey served 1 ½ years in jail, which Sharpe said means there has already been significant punishment consistent with the crime.
The children’s foster parent also testified at Jeffrey’s sentencing hearing. She said as a mother, relinquishing her parental rights is the worst punishment available. She said she knows the children will have trauma, but the best thing for the children is not to have the relationship with their mother taken away.
“I didn't mean to hurt my baby. And I honestly don't want to touch drugs again. Again a day in my life. I'd rather stay sober. I feel way better like this,” Jeffrey said.
Before Sharpe issued his sentence, Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove presented photographic evidence of the 2-month-old child’s injuries to the court. She also implied that Jeffrey wouldn’t follow court orders, and said she wasn’t appropriate for community supervision.
Also heard in district court Monday afternoon:
Dawson Dixon pleaded not guilty to receiving stolen property, driving under the influence, aggravated assault and battery, driving while under a suspended license and eluding. A change-of-plea hearing has been set for Aug. 3, and his trial date is set for Nov. 3.
On June 11, Dixon was allegedly parked perpendicular in the middle of Evans Avenue near Seventh Avenue, according to court documents. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but he began to speed away from officers, according to court documents. He drove the wrong way down Warren Avenue and reached speeds of 80 mph.
During the chase, he almost hit another occupied vehicle head on. He eventually was stopped after he spun out near the railroad tracks near 15th Street and Bent Avenue, according to court documents. Dixon was also allegedly driving a stolen car out of Colorado during the chase.
Jamie Cardona pleaded not guilty to strangulation of a household member and three counts of domestic battery. His trial is scheduled for Nov. 3.
On May 11, Cardona’s ex-wife told officers she had previously been abused by Cardona on June 27, 2019, after she told him her third child wasn’t his, according to court documents. She was in the front passenger seat of a car, with Cardona driving, and he allegedly slammed her head against the window several times.
A day later, Cardona was still angry with his ex-wife, and he allegedly threw her backward over a wooden gate and told her he was going to “snap her neck,” according to court documents. Later that day, Cardona put his hands on her neck and choked her on their living room couch for about five seconds.
Several more domestic violence incidents occurred between the two, according to court documents.
Dorothy Cram pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness to aggravated assault and battery and simple assault. In a separate docket, she also pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness to interference with a peace officer causing injury and interference with a peace officer resisting.
For the aggravated assault case, on March 29, officers arrived at Cram’s residence to see her pushing her husband toward the front door, according to court documents. Her husband later reported to officers that the two were arguing in the basement of their home when Cram sprayed him with bleach.
The argument moved upstairs, where Cram allegedly poured juice on his young son and then dragged him across the floor by his ankles, according to court documents. She then grabbed a kitchen knife and held it up at her husband; the husband then grabbed a pistol because he said he was in fear of his safety and his child’s.
In the interference with a peace officer case, when Cram was in the Laramie County jail on charges associated with her aggravated assault case, she became uncooperative with officers, according to court documents. When she was coming back from a court appearance, she broke away from officers in the jail and ran away from them.
She grabbed one of the officers from behind and attempted to gouge out his eyes, according to court documents. She was eventually restrained by officers and placed in a holding cell.
Debra Cordova pleaded not guilty to exploitation of a vulnerable adult and her trial is scheduled for Nov. 3.
Cordova was allegedly taking advantage of her 86-year-old father who had dementia. When the father’s main primary caretaker was hospitalized for about a month from May 13, 2018, to June 16, 2018, Cordova opened several bank accounts with her father in which she used to transfer several thousands of dollars to herself.
During this time period, she also named herself the power of attorney on her father’s will and had him co-sign on a $31,485 car loan for her son, according to court documents.