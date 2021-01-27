CHEYENNE – A woman convicted of multiple counts of forgery was sentenced to four years of probation with a suspended sentence of four to eight years of incarceration Monday afternoon in Laramie County District Court.
Barbara Jean James pleaded guilty Nov. 2 to four counts of felony forgery (uttering). She was originally charged with 63 counts of felony forgery (uttering), but 59 of the counts were dismissed at sentencing by Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell as part of a plea agreement. She will also be required to pay restitution.
“Not to be overly harsh, but this means, to me, you’re a thief. You’ll steal. You’ll commit fraud. You’ll deceive,” Campbell said just before sentencing James. “And, to an extent, that makes you a danger, not just to your community or family ... but to anyone, and that gives me grave concerns. But they aren’t concerns that can’t be dealt with in probation.”
James said in court that the process had “devastated” her and that she’d caused “terrible shame” for her family.
“My goal in life ... is to meet every requirement that is placed in front of me without any sense of failure at all, and to comply with the rules that I’m going to have to do for the next four years, or longer than that,” James said.
According to court documents:
On June 30, 2017, real estate management corporation Hudson Real Estate Inc. reported theft by an employee to a Cheyenne Police officer. James, the manager of an apartment complex owned by Hudson Real Estate, was suspected of diverting payments made by tenants.
On Jan. 15, 2018, an accounting report provided by Hudson Real Estate concluded that “James misappropriated company funds from June 2016 through June 2017” and “James would accept cash or blank money orders from residents and record journal entries in tenant ledgers in order to conceal the theft.” The report totaled the losses at $107,987.
James altered at least 65 separate “financial instruments of others,” and on at least 41 separate occasions tried to hide it by creating false “corrections” or “write-offs” in the tenant rent-payment database.
Also heard Monday in district court:
A man who drove his car into a sliding glass door at his former girlfriend’s residence pleaded guilty to felony property destruction.
Mason H. Hoberg was also charged with misdemeanor reckless endangering (conduct), which will be dismissed at sentencing, if plea agreement recommendations are followed by the judge.
According to court documents:
At 3:39 a.m. July 24, a Laramie County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the 6600 block of Happy Jack Road for a reported accident. A woman said she had ended a relationship with Hoberg earlier in the week and had taken the dog they bought together when she left his residence. She said she didn’t feel Hoberg could properly care for the dog because he was drinking.
That night, Hoberg called the woman to say he planned to get the dog back “by any means necessary.” The woman told Hoberg he could pick up the dog the next day after he sobered up, but he instead showed up at her residence shortly after.
Hoberg first began to punch the sliding glass door as if trying to break the glass. When he was not let inside, he drove his vehicle into the door, where the woman and her mother were standing. Hoberg got out of his vehicle and continued to try to get into the house.