CHEYENNE – Nicole Anne Montano pleaded no contest Thursday morning in Laramie County District Court to felony aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
The charge stemmed from an April 2019 incident in which Montano led Wyoming Highway Patrol in a pursuit on Interstate 80 that ended in her colliding with two patrol vehicles, injuring two troopers.
In a plea agreement signed by the state, Montano and her attorney seek a sentence of time served, or 469 days. If the agreement is followed by Laramie Country District Judge Catherine Rogers at sentencing, an additional charge of felony aggravated assault and battery (bodily injury with a weapon), two counts of misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (resisting), and the misdemeanor charges of reckless driving, eluding and speeding (75 mph limit) would be dismissed.
Because the plea agreement is stipulated, Montano can withdraw her no-contest plea and have the matter set for trial if the court decides not to follow the recommendations laid out in the agreement.
Rogers scheduled Montano’s sentencing for April 29.
According to court documents:
At 9:53 a.m. April 2, 2019, a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was dispatched to assist the Albany County Sheriff’s Office in pursuing a vehicle after an attempted traffic stop for a registration violation. The trooper observed the vehicle, an Acura sedan, at 10:02 a.m. traveling east on Interstate 80 at about 100 mph in a 75 mph zone.
The trooper attempted to pull over the Acura, but the vehicle failed to yield and sped up to 137 mph, weaving through traffic and following too closely behind other vehicles. Other troopers set up spike strips at three different mile markers. At 10:10 a.m., the Acura hit one of the spike strips and swerved into the grass, but the driver, Montano, regained control and drove back toward the eastbound lanes of I-80.
A Highway Patrol lieutenant positioned his patrol vehicle to block the Acura from reentering the interstate. The Acura drove into the side of the patrol vehicle. A trooper then drove toward the rear of the Acura to prevent it from backing up onto the interstate, but the Acura quickly backed up and struck the trooper’s vehicle. The lieutenant and trooper exited their vehicles and took Montano and a passenger into custody.
Montano initially gave troopers the wrong name and complained of severe back pain. She said her passenger had encouraged her to elude law enforcement because there was a warrant for his arrest. An investigation later found that the pair had worked together to elude law enforcement, and they had stolen electronics and other merchandise before the pursuit.
After the crash, the lieutenant and trooper began experiencing back, shoulder and leg pain, and were examined at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
Both patrol vehicles were damaged, with the cost exceeding $1,000.
Also heard Thursday in district court:
William Thomas Cross pleaded guilty to felony burglary. In a plea agreement signed by the state, Cross and his attorney recommend a sentence of three years of supervised probation, with Cross being a first-time offender.
Rogers scheduled Cross’ sentencing for April 29.
According to court documents:
On Aug. 26, 2019, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a report of a prior burglary at a residence in the 7000 block of Hawthorne Drive. The complainant said he’d come home to find his refrigerator open and an open beer sitting on his workbench. A window had also been broken.
The following day, officers responded to the 800 block of Vandehei Avenue. The complainant had chased down a man he’d found in his garage, identified as Cross.
DNA was collected from the beer bottle at the complainant’s home. Cross later admitted to entering the home and drinking the beer on Aug. 26.
Michael Preston Anderson pleaded guilty to felony theft and was sentenced to 12 to 14 months of incarceration with 339 days of credit for time served, along with $15,850 in restitution and other transportation fees, as part of a plea agreement.
The sentence will run concurrently with one Anderson is currently serving in the state of Washington.
According to court documents:
At 1:49 p.m. Oct. 9, 2017, Laramie County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 1500 block of Avenue C for a report of a prior burglary. A man said he noticed someone had broken into a residence, and several items had been taken, including a vintage Snap-On tool box, three guns and numerous rare coins totaling about $15,000 in value.
On April 13, 2019, a detective with the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department looked into the case after an inquiry from a resident and found that, though a DNA sample had been matched with a potential suspect, nothing had been done in the case since January 2018. In August 2018, a deputy received communication from the DCI Crime Lab that the sample had returned a partial match, linking the profile to Anderson.
The detective found Anderson had pawned silver coins and scrap gold at a shop in Fort Collins, Colorado, on Oct. 10, 2017. The tools were all pawned at Lincolnway Pawn. None of the stolen items could be recovered.