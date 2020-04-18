CHEYENNE – Rotary Clubs in District 5440, which includes the state of Wyoming, are donating $53,000 to food banks and pantries around the region they serve. In Wyoming, that means an $11,500 donation to Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies.
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies (wyomingfoodbank.org), an arm of Food Bank of the Rockies, serves the entire state. Last year, the organization distributed more than 8.2 million meals through their programs in partnership with hunger relief partners, including food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters.
In Laramie County alone, the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies works with 12 local agencies to provide food and other essentials.
“As people of action, Rotary members want to find ways to respond to COVID-19, and to help people affected by it,” Rotary Club of Cheyenne President Robin Sims said in a news release. “We are members of our communities, and are proud that Wyoming Rotarians can support the people of Wyoming during this crisis.”
The donations by District 5440 will provide 212,000 meals to people around the region affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The money was donated by Rotarians in the 53 clubs in the District and the Rotary International Disaster Relief Fund.