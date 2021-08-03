LARAMIE – Motorists around southeast Wyoming can expect delays as the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s District 1 begins its annual chip sealing project today, weather permitting.
Chip sealing helps preserve the pavement and improves pavement traction.
Crews with Bituminous Paving Inc. will begin the project in Carbon County on U.S. Highway 30/287 near Medicine Bow, between mile markers 264-279. This work will likely be done in two phases.
Next, crews will shift to Albany County, where they’ll work on Wyoming Highway 130 east of the turnoff for Wyoming Highway 11, between mile markers 10-21.5. Crews will also chip seal a portion of U.S. Highway 287 south of Laramie between mile markers 404.25-412.5.
Finally, crews will work in Laramie County, starting with a portion of Wyoming Highway 210/Happy Jack Road west of Cheyenne between mile markers 10.38 and 20.45. A chip seal will also be placed on Interstate 25 both northbound and southbound between mile markers 24.2-30.75.
Motorists can expect delays, as each location except I-25 will require the use of a pilot car to direct traffic on one lane of a highway while crews work on another. Give yourself some extra time to reach your destination.
Many of these chip seals will have overshoots, which aim to limit the potential for gravel to fly into windshields after application. Motorists should still use caution and watch for flying material directly after the chip seal is placed in these areas.