CHEYENNE – Both of Laramie County’s K-12 school districts have coordinated programs to distribute food during the three-week closure of the schools amid the national COVID-19 outbreak.
“Our foremost concern is the safety and well-being of our students,” said Jon Abrams, superintendent of Laramie County School District 2, which covers rural eastern Laramie County. Around 40% of students enrolled in that district qualify for free and reduced price lunch.
“We want to make sure that those who rely on the schools to provide meals have what they need to take care of their most basic needs. We’re working to identify who those students are – who either need or want meals provided.”
The district, which has shut down until at least April 3, announced Monday afternoon that it is still working with the Wyoming Department of Education to figure out the logistics. Abrams said that, for now, the district is preparing the meals at the school, and they can be picked up there.
Meeting students’ basic needs is the focus of many educators in Wyoming, where most of the schools are temporarily closed for the remainder of the month.
“As we try to etch out a new normal, at least in the near future, the very first thing the governor and I have talked about is making sure that communities and school districts have the ability to make decisions that are most appropriate for their community,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow. “We want to make sure that things like food are at the forefront of that.”
Balow said that in the first days of dealing with an unprecedented school closure, she’s prioritizing the immediate needs of the 93,832 children in Wyoming’s K-12 public school system – and the professionals who serve them.
As the fear of spreading COVID-19 has pushed most of the state’s schools shut, Balow’s office Monday evening announced its intent to offer school districts some financial relief.
It’s waiving any proportional block grant funding reductions from March 16 to April 3, the period of time the schools are scheduled to remain closed.
“This action is necessary for public health, safety and welfare,” Balow wrote in a memo about the decision Monday afternoon. “The times we find ourselves in are unprecedented ... We have statutes, rules, policies, contingencies and practices in place for ‘normal’ disruptions and crises, not a pandemic.”
Boyd Brown, superintendent of LCSD1, which covers the schools in and around Cheyenne, said at Monday night’s scheduled school board meeting that news of the grant cleared up some concerns about the financial effects of closing the schools.
“That will give us the opportunity to make some decisions we were hard-pressed to make today,” he said.
Before learning about modifications to the grant, Brown said he thought “there was a chance we were going to have to make those days up, and some employees were going to have to work those days.”
Another question Brown faced came from Rose Ann Million Rinne, vice chair of the board, who wanted to know “what we’re going to do for those families who are relying on school lunches.”
That had already been taken care of.
“You will be fed,” Dave Bartlett, assistant superintendent of support operations, told the board. “Anybody age 18 years or younger will be fed, regardless of what school you attend or what part of town you’re from.”
Bartlett helped organize a temporary youth feeding program that will run weekdays from today through March 27. People may pick up the breakfast/lunch combination bags from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. using a drive-through process.
“The kicker in all of this is that we’re expecting bad weather on Thursday,” Bartlett said. “But we’ll be out there with mittens and hats on.”
Meals can be picked at the following schools:
Afflerbach – parent pick up lane on the south side of the school
Alta Vista – northeast parking lot at 17th and Logan
Arp – parent pick up lane on the west side of the school
Baggs – bus lane on the west side of the school
Cole – south of the school in corner of O’Neil and Eighth
Fairview – north of school on 10th Street
Goins – parent pick up lane east of school
Hebard – east of school on Pebrican Avenue
Henderson – northeast side of school on Kelley Drive
Lebhart – north of school on Hanson Street
Rossman – parent pick up lane on the east side of the school
Sunrise – parent pick up lane on the west side of the school
Johnson – bus lane on the southwest side of the school
South – east parking lot
In addition to hunger, board member Nate Breen also wanted know how health care limitations could amplify the spread of COVID-19.
“How are we to be looking at reopening as a school district in a few weeks if we have pockets of adults who may be carrying it and will never be tested,” Breen said. “What’s the accessibility for testing kits? Will people have access to tests? Is it feasible?”
Brown said he’s been in communication with personnel at the hospital and said, “they aren’t turning anyone away.” He echoed the advice of Janet Farmer, the district’s head nurse, who encouraged anyone exhibiting symptoms, which include fatigue and shortness of breath, to seek medical care.
“We don’t have any confirmed cases in Laramie County that I know of,” Farmer said. “But it’s only a matter of time.”
Although Brown said he’s eager to “put (COVID-19) behind us” and has visions of big, jubilant graduation ceremonies, he’s taking his cues from the federal and state government and knows it’s a “fluid situation” that could “change very quickly.”
The latest updates can be found on the district’s website, www.laramie1.org.