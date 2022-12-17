CHEYENNE – There’s one name that keeps popping up.
As past chairman of countless committees and president of multiple boards, Dixie Roberts’ name is attached to nearly everything that’s gone on in Cheyenne for roughly the past 20 years.
The funny thing is, she likely wouldn’t admit the extent of her impact.
Her “can-do” attitude, humble approach and years of strong leadership across multiple entities have earned her the 2022 Wyoming Tribune Eagle Community Spirit Award.
“That’s just the way I operate. If you think you can’t do it, you won’t,” Roberts said on Wednesday. “I’m not sure where it came from. Maybe as a child I watched how hard my mom and dad worked. When I was in high school, I worked for a couple of guys with the Department of Education, and they just didn’t seem to work as hard as my mom and dad.
“I’ve just always believed that if we think things can get done, we will.”
It could be said that Roberts’ involvement began when she graduated from the Leadership Cheyenne program, hosted by the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, in 1989, but it seems to have started long before that.
When she was in junior high school, Roberts worked as a candy striper, or teenage hospital volunteer, at what is now Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Her role essentially consisted of going around and distributing water to patients.
Since completing the Leadership Cheyenne program, her positions have included, but are not limited to: chair of the Kiwanis/Cheyenne Frontier Days Pancake Breakfast; president of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce; president of the Cheyenne Kiwanis Club; chair of the Wyoming Healthcare Commission; chair of the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Foundation; board member and chair of Cheyenne LEADS, the Cheyenne-Laramie County Economic Development Joint Powers Board and the Chamber’s Military Affairs Committee.
She has also played a major role in the recent Capitol Avenue Bronze Project, ecstatic about the opportunity to honor aspects of Cheyenne’s history on the streets of downtown.
Harvey Deselms, who received the Community Spirit Award in 2020 and helped spearhead the downtown bronze project, said he is thrilled to see Roberts honored this year.
“I am honored to be in the same category as Dixie. I always say I’m honored to be in a community where so many people I know deserve it, and Dixie certainly does,” Deselms said. “She is always there, willing to do whatever she needs to do to make sure the job gets done.”
Roberts has also owned and operated Ameriprise Financial since 1986, which is where she spends the majority of her time these days.
All of this is in addition to the many awards she’s received for excelling as a leader, volunteer and financial advisor, both from the city and national organizations.
With another accolade in her possession, she said the Community Spirit Award serves as a humbling reminder that everything she did, and everything she plans to do, is driven not by the desire to be noticed, but the desire to take on something important and exciting, whatever that may be.
“I recognize that I was fortunate enough to be a part of a lot of things that happened, but I don’t look at it as if it wouldn’t have happened without me, because it would have,” Roberts said. “I just felt like I was so fortunate to be in the right place at the right time. To be a part of something and understand what was going on.”
Among all of Roberts’ achievements – including her fundraising and hand in establishing the Davis Hospice Center – she said her biggest impact may be her work with the Healthcare Commission.
During her time as chairman in 2005, she and the rest of the board were looking for ways to make health care more affordable in Wyoming. She met countless residents throughout the state who aspired to the same goal as her, even if she was soon to learn the goal was unachievable.
“We wanted to make health care affordable for every single citizen,” she said. “We were naive enough to think that we could do that.”
The commission found that affordable health care would be impossible largely because of Wyoming’s low population density. But it isn’t in Roberts’ nature to linger on the negatives – instead, she’s entered negative situations and turned them around.
Despite falling short of the finish line, she is proud of the committee’s efforts. At the very least, she believes they prevented the state from making “big, big mistakes that they could have made” had the commission not conducted the research it did.
“If you think positively, people tend to gather (over) that,” she said. “If you think negatively, it’s like a cancer in a team or in a workplace.”
But people, and as a result, change, adhere to a cycle – a never-ending dance between “can-do” and “can’t-do” attitudes.
If there’s one point that may correct the problem, it’s Roberts’ idea of “paying rent for the space you occupy.”
Right now, the underlying political divisiveness in the country clouds our moral vision, and as a result, we lose sight of our goal to help one another, she said. Her experience in agriculture, military and city, federal and county government have drastically changed her view of the city and its residents through the years.
More importantly, it’s brought her closer to what’s important.
“Every single person that comes (into my office) is just like us,” Roberts said. “They want to do the best for their family and their children. They believe in doing what’s right, and that’s what holds us together.”
“I think that good leaders have a morality to keep doing what’s good for the whole, not what’s good for ‘me.’”