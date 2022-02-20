CHEYENNE – Cheyenne may not have a local used bookstore, but it’s got an event to make up for it.
Thirty-eight years ago, the annual Delta Kappa Gamma Used Book Sale consisted of little more than six tables. This resulted in DKG generating $600 to donate to charity.
In 2020, the International Society of Women in Education gathered up to 110,000 books, 75%-80% of which were either sold or donated to a private organization. Since 2014, the organization has donated more than $286,000 to local charities from book sale proceeds.
Books are sold for low prices. Paperbacks are $1, hardbacks are $2. Specialty books, like rare classic novels or Wyoming history books, are variably priced.
On Saturday, March 5, the sale will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the former Big Lots location in Cheyenne Plaza, 3741 East Lincolnway.
On Sunday, March 6, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., customers can pay $6 for a bag or $10 for a small box and fill it to the brim with most books of their choosing. From 2-3 p.m., nonprofits are allowed to clean out the remainder of the inventory, with the leftover books being recycled by Goodwill Industries.
Camellia El-Antably, co-owner of Clay Paper Scissors Art Gallery in Cheyenne, is in her first year serving as book sale chair for the event.
“We were kind of expecting to be slammed because we knew there were people saving books,” El-Antably said while giving a tour of the book sale. ”People would say, ‘Oh, I’ve got books I have been storing, will you take them?’ and we’d say ‘No, we don’t have anywhere to sort it.’”
The reason is most locations won’t rent out their space to a temporary vendor for the fear of losing out on a longer-term opportunity with a business. Returning to the former Big Lots location that sits next to Sportsman’s Warehouse on East Lincolnway was a good solution for the used book sale.
The space was most recently used as a Spirit of Halloween store, so volunteers arrived in early February to find ghoulish decorations and dividers still filling the space. They pushed it all to the edges and used the pop-up walls to hide it.
Since it was cleared, the DKG chapter has had little trouble filling the space.
In the past couple of weeks, the many volunteer for the event have been bombarded with donations that cover massive amounts of cookbooks, romance, popular fiction and children’s books. They also accept board games, puzzles and DVDs.
“I love coming into contact with all kinds of neat books that I might not have ever thought of,” El-Antably said.
Donated tables, crates
All of the books sit on tables supplied by the Cheyenne Rifle Club, sorted in used freezer boxes and alcohol crates donated by local grocery stores and liquor stores. Walmart donated shopping carts, and local scouting troops intermittently help out by collecting offsite donations and sorting books.
“Sometimes the grocery stores call us and say, ‘Oh my God, please come and get these,” El-Antably said. “I remember one time I went down to Safeway and they had three carts, plus the box completely full.”
El-Antably served as the grant chair in years prior, reaching out to local organizations and reviewing their applications to determine whether they were to receive a portion of the donations.
The transition into her new gig is a little easier than she expected, since many of the DKG members have been participating in the event since its inception in 1983.
These volunteers know how to get the event moving in the right direction. Donors pull up with boxes filled with used books, and then they help them unload and move their donations to the sorting bins. Once books are organized by title, they are transported to each volunteer’s respective section.
Kathie Selden currently serves as public relations chair, and has volunteered for the book sale for 33 years. She oversees the children’s book section, one of the most popular, and has watched the community event grow over the years.
“For people who read, it’s absolutely phenomenal, and for people who get rid of their books in a way that is good for the community,” Selden said. “Tthe money all goes right back into the community, and it’s just amazing.”
Each organization has some benefit to education. Since 2009, DKG has donated $28,000 to the Laramie County Library and $50,000 to the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens. Other participants are the Boys and Girls Club and local churches, among others.
“It’s so much better than having a little bake sale,” Selden said. “It’s so much bigger than even we could have imagined 33 years ago.”