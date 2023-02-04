DKGBooksaleFILE.jpg

WTE/staff

CHEYENNE — Members of Delta Kappa Gamma, an international society of women in education, will collect books beginning Monday, Feb. 6, for their 39th annual Used Book Sale. Collection will end Feb. 26.

Collection boxes will be located at Safeway, 700 S. Greeley Highway, and Albertsons at 5800 Yellowstone Road and 3355 E. Pershing Blvd. You may also drop books off at Gold’s Gym, 1616 Pershing Blvd., and at the YMCA, 1426 E. Lincolnway.

