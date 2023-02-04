...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM
MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne.
* WHEN...8 AM MST until 11 PM MST today. The strongest winds are
expected during the early to mid afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
CHEYENNE — Members of Delta Kappa Gamma, an international society of women in education, will collect books beginning Monday, Feb. 6, for their 39th annual Used Book Sale. Collection will end Feb. 26.
Collection boxes will be located at Safeway, 700 S. Greeley Highway, and Albertsons at 5800 Yellowstone Road and 3355 E. Pershing Blvd. You may also drop books off at Gold’s Gym, 1616 Pershing Blvd., and at the YMCA, 1426 E. Lincolnway.
It also is appreciated if you are able to bring your donation to Frontier Mall. But you must call 307-369-2940 or 307-421-1755 to get directions about where to deliver your books and learn the time that a DKG member will be there to accept and assist with your donation.
If you have a large quantity or are not able to deliver books (within a 10-mile radius) call 307-421-1755 or 307-369-2940 to make an appointment. (Please leave a message.) Books must be boxed or bagged and placed in an easy-to-access place for pick up.
Old encyclopedias, condensed books and textbooks do not sell well. Please recycle them elsewhere.
The sale will be held in several locations throughout Frontier Mall on March 4-5 and a second weekend of March 11-12. (Snow dates are March 18-19.)