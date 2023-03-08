...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Freezing drizzle and low visibility in dense fog
expected. Ice accumulations of a light glaze possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range and much of Laramie County in
southeast Wyoming including Cheyenne and the Interstate 80
corridor from Laramie to Pine Bluffs.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM today.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility
under one-quarter mile at times. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
CHEYENNE — On Feb. 28, at approximately 11:40 a.m., Cheyenne Police detectives were involved in a warrant service at the Big Horn Motel, located at 2004 E. Lincolnway.
The suspect, David Herrera Jr., 22, of Cheyenne, was arrested for an aggravated robbery that occurred in October 2020 and for a vehicle burglary that occurred in December 2022. DNA evidence obtained during both investigations and tips from the community led to Herrera Jr.’s arrest.
On Feb. 2, officers received results from the Wyoming State Crime Lab. It was determined that both DNA samples collected in 2020 and 2022 belonged to David Herrera Jr.
Several days later, on Feb. 9, a vehicle burglary occurred at the Redwood Lounge, located at 2105 E. Lincolnway. Security camera footage showed a male subject throwing a hatchet through the window of a parked vehicle and stealing a purse left in the front seat. DNA was collected on scene and submitted for testing. The camera footage was also shared on CPD’s social media page.
Shortly after the vehicle burglary, tips from community members assisted with identifying Herrera Jr. as the suspect. Detectives also received notification that the DNA sample matched the prior aggravated robbery and vehicle burglary cases.
Through investigative work, it was determined that Herrera Jr. was staying in a motel room at Big Horn Motel. Detectives completed a risk assessment to help ensure the safety of the community during the warrant service. Upon arrival at the motel, detectives attempted to communicate with Herrera Jr., asking him to exit.
Other occupants surrendered and were removed without incident. One of the individuals, Bernadette Herrera, 47, of Cheyenne, was found to have an active warrant. She was arrested and booked into the Laramie County jail for failure to pay on the original charge of driving under the influence.
Following several commands, the situation was brought to an end at 12:45 p.m., when David Herrera Jr. surrendered, walking out the front door with both hands raised.
Herrera Jr. was booked into the Laramie County jail on charges of aggravated robbery and vehicle burglary. An affidavit of probable cause was later submitted for the vehicle burglary at the Redwood Lounge.