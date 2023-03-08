CHEYENNE — On Feb. 28, at approximately 11:40 a.m., Cheyenne Police detectives were involved in a warrant service at the Big Horn Motel, located at 2004 E. Lincolnway.

The suspect, David Herrera Jr., 22, of Cheyenne, was arrested for an aggravated robbery that occurred in October 2020 and for a vehicle burglary that occurred in December 2022. DNA evidence obtained during both investigations and tips from the community led to Herrera Jr.’s arrest.

