During the current COVID-19 pandemic, it's important to "do the five" to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The first step is to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds and wash them often. It's important to wash your hands with soap and water, or use an alcohol-based solution that will kill viruses on your hands.
The second step is if you cough or sneeze, do so into your elbow. COVID-19 and other viruses are spread through respiratory droplets that can be emitted in a cough or sneeze.
The third step is to not touch your face. Hands pick up a lot of germs, including viruses, that can then infect someone through their eyes, nose and mouth.
The fourth step is to practice social distancing, which means staying at least three feet away from other people or staying home instead of going out to crowded areas. Maintaining social distancing can help stop the spread of the virus and flatten the pandemic curve.
The fifth step is to stay home if you're sick and avoid contact with other people, if sick. If you have a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, it's important to seek medical attention and call your health care provider ahead of arrival.
For more information, visit the World Health Organization's website.