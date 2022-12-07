Sen. Anthony Bouchard

Wyoming Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, listens during the 2022 legislative session at the Capitol in Cheyenne. He was stripped of his committee assignments the day before the Legislature adjourned.

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE – State Sen. Anthony Bouchard will not be the subject of a formal investigation following a misconduct complaint filed in March, and he was assigned to serve on a committee in the upcoming year.

Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, received a letter from Senate President Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, that said there was probable cause to believe he committed legislative misconduct, as defined in Joint Rule 22, after a review by a subcommittee of the Management Council, but no action would be taken. Bouchard provided the letter to Cowboy State Daily, which published it online Wednesday.


