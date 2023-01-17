Sen. Dan Dockstader smiles during opening session

Sen. Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, smiles during the opening session of the 67th Wyoming Legislature at the Wyoming State Capitol on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Cheyenne.

 Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CASPER — Wyomingites may see something similar to Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law become a reality in Wyoming.

Sen. Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, is sponsoring a bill that would bar classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, or “in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate ...”

