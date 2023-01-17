...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
5 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches.
* WHERE...In Nebraska, Box Butte County. In Wyoming, South Laramie
Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
will impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Sen. Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, smiles during the opening session of the 67th Wyoming Legislature at the Wyoming State Capitol on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Cheyenne.
CASPER — Wyomingites may see something similar to Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law become a reality in Wyoming.
Sen. Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, is sponsoring a bill that would bar classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, or “in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate ...”
The act would take effect in July of this year if it becomes law.
Senate File 117, titled “Parental rights in education,” would also require school personnel to report changes in students’ well-being or use of services to parents and guardians under most circumstances, and to encourage students to discuss issues related to their well-being with their parents and guardians.
School personnel would, however, be allowed to withhold information if they believed that disclosure “would result in abuse,” as defined under state statute.
In addition, schools would have to share information with parents and guardians about health care services and well-being questionnaires for students at the school.
Parents and guardians would be allowed to decline having their students use those services or fill out questionnaires.
The bill directs school districts to create procedures for parents and guardians to file complaints if they believe the district isn’t complying with these requirements.
For the moment, Dockstader said he’s waiting to see how interested and serious people actually are about the proposed legislation.
He said the bill comes out of statewide concern he’s seen about what kids are being taught in schools.
In October, former State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder — who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump for the midterm elections, but ended up losing his primary race to current State Superintendent Megan Degenfelder — hosted an event that focused on what he saw as the “sexualization” of minors in schools.
He told the Star-Tribune that he considered the topic to be the most pressing issue in education at the moment.
The event was attended by roughly 150 people.
Many school board candidates around the state also ran on platforms in the 2022 elections that centered on this concern, some focusing, in particular, on ousting school library books that they described as “pornographic.”
The attention on these topics trickles down from a national stage, with the ideas behind Senate File 117 coming from outside the state, as well.
Much of the language in the bill is the same as that in a Florida law that critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
The law, which was championed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, also bars educators from teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, and, in general, teaching material that isn’t considered “age appropriate.”
That law has been the subject of a lawsuit, with plaintiffs arguing that the law is unconstitutional and has a chilling effect on First Amendment rights, particularly for LGBTQ individuals, and that it violates equal protection rights.
A federal judge last dismissed the case in October, but plaintiffs refiled the lawsuit the following month.
Wyoming Education Association President Grady Hutcherson cited some of the questions that have come up over the course of that litigation when explaining his concerns about the bill in a statement to the Star-Tribune.
“WEA agrees with an assertion published by the American Bar Association about this same legislation, recently passed in Florida: ‘The law arguably runs afoul of the First Amendment’s stringent prohibition on viewpoint discrimination and imposes an unconstitutional chilling effect on disfavored speech,’” he said.