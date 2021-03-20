WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of the Interior recently took steps to recommit to scientific integrity and empower the agency’s scientific and technical experts to use the best available science.
Signed on Interior’s 172nd birthday and the 142nd birthday for the U.S. Geological Survey, Secretarial Order 3397 revokes Secretarial Order 3369 – falsely branded the “open science” rule – that imposed improper restrictions on what science and data could be considered in the department’s policymaking.
“Science is at the heart of Interior’s mission – from protecting endangered species to conducting environmental assessments for energy projects,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary-Water and Science Tanya Trujillo in a news release. “Today’s order puts the evaluation and decision-making authority regarding scientific information back where it should be: in the hands of the scientists. It’s an important step toward restoring trust in government and strengthening scientific integrity at the Interior Department.”
The order initiates a review of all agency activities taken pursuant to SO 3369 and provides direction to the department to comply with President Joe Biden’s memorandum to advance scientific integrity.
The 2018 Secretarial Order was issued without due consideration and review by the department’s career scientists and officials, or by the broader scientific community. Among the serious concerns with the order’s directives, it hindered DOI’s ability to enter into contracts for cutting-edge research, and precluded DOI from utilizing sensitive information – e.g., regarding sacred sites or rare and threatened species – to inform complex policy decisions.