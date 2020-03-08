Domestic violence rally speakers focus on women of color during 2020 event

Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, speaks during the sixth annual Rally for Women’s Rights on Saturday, March 7, 2020, outside the Wyoming Supreme Court Building in downtown Cheyenne. Nearly 50 people, including Ellis, gathered because they want to help end domestic violence across the city, state, nation, and, eventually, the world. The event is organized by Zonta Club of Cheyenne and Grace United Methodist Church. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – One pair of shoes was vibrantly colored flip-flops. Another was a pair of knee-high black boots.
All styles of footwear lined the walkway that led to the doors of the Wyoming Supreme Court Building. Inside of each (or most, as the Wyoming wind did as nature intended) was an article from the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. Every article covered a domestic violence case in Cheyenne.
The crowd of around 50 people, mostly women, gathered at the building because they want to help end domestic violence across the city, state, nation and world.
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, domestic violence is defined as “the willful intimidation, physical assault, battery, sexual assault and/or other abusive behavior as part of a systematic pattern of power and control perpetrated by one intimate partner against another.”
Saturday was the annual Rally for Women’s Rights, where participants and speakers came together to take a stand against abuse and violence toward women. The rally was co-organized and sponsored by the Zonta Club and Grace United Methodist Church.
One speaker broke down the 2019 domestic violence statistics released by the Cheyenne Police Department. The department reviewed a total of 292 cases, with 161 arrests made during that time. The majority of offenses were committed by men (238 cases), and 112 of the suspects were repeat domestic violence offenders.
In Wyoming, 35.8% of women and men will experience domestic violence, stalking or violence by an intimate partner at some point in their lives. Half of Wyoming’s domestic violence femicides (a sex-based killing) are committed with firearms.
One in three women in the United States has experienced some form of physical violence from a partner. This was pointed out during the rally, with the audience looking around at each other, realizing how there were likely numerous domestic violence survivors in the crowd.
Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, was the guest of honor Saturday, taking time to speak about her work supporting women’s issues. Specifically, she focused on a bill she’s backing, Senate File 8, which focuses on missing and murdered indigenous persons.
The bill adds tribal law enforcement to the list of agencies that the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation must work with when investigating criminal activity. It also requires DCI to act as a central repository of information and operate a clearinghouse database on missing persons from Wyoming. DCI would publish an annual report on these cases.
The bill also requires the Department of Victim Services to review criminal investigation from reports from the clearinghouse and provide training on these crimes to various law enforcement agencies and departments across the state. Finally, the bill allows the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone tribes to implement an alert system (like an AMBER Alert) on the Wind River Reservation, and requires the Wyoming Highway Patrol and Department of Homeland Security to assist and coordinate with tribal governments to implement this.
Ellis explained that although she is Native American (she is a member of the Navajo tribe), she spent many years not connected to her culture. But after attending the University of Wyoming, it led her on a journey toward her roots.
Now, she’s fighting for indigenous women all over the state.
“We want tribes to have more jurisdiction,” she said. “I became aware of this missing and murdered indigenous women hashtag (#MMIW or #MMIWG on Twitter) after hearing about a high school student in Montana who made outfits every day to honor the women who’d gone missing or had been murdered.”
Native American women living on reservations experience domestic violence at far higher rates than women of other ethnicities, according to Futures Without Violence. The division between federal, state and tribal governments can be confusing. Ellis touched on this, discussing a case where a Native girl was kidnapped.
“Her brother got away, and they reported it to the police,” she said. “But it took eight hours to issue an Amber Alert because no one was really sure which was the right agency to do so. She was ultimately found assaulted and murdered, lying next to the road.”
The bill will be signed into law sometime this week, Ellis said triumphantly. Although it won’t completely solve the problem, she said she’s proud that she can make even a modicum of a difference.
Other speakers discussed the resources in town available for domestic violence victims, such as Peak Wellness or CASA of Laramie County.
The rally closed with a reading of the Real Woman’s Creed.
“I believe that a woman who loves herself is a powerful, passionate, attractive force, and I commit, from this day forward, to loving myself deeply and extravagantly,” the creed concluded.
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.