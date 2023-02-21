Dave Johnston Power Plant

This June 1973 photo from the U.S. National Archives shows the Dave Johnston Power Plant near Glenrock. Commissioned in 1958, the plant is named for W.D. “Dave” Johnston, the former company vice president who accepted the suggestion of Glenrock town leaders to consider locating the plant there to prompt a rebound for the economically depressed community. The life of the plant is again uncertain, as PacifiCorp considers options for its economic feasibility.

 Courtesy

The Wyoming Legislature may double down on mandates designed to keep coal-fired power plants running and fossil fuel revenues flowing, despite the high costs of existing directives and electric utility industry concerns.

Senate File 142, titled “Carbon capture and sequestration,” would build on existing requirements that utilities looking to retire a coal unit first try to extend its life by adding expensive carbon capture, utilization and sequestration technologies, and possibly passing the cost onto customers.

