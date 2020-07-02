CHEYENNE – Retired military professional and Vietnam veteran Donn Edmunds has announced his intent to run as a Republican candidate for the state Legislature in House District 10.
To stay in touch with his potential constituents, he plans on hosting town halls where people can attend and voice their concerns. He said he will also hold meetings to show his constituents how he tried to address those concerns to follow up with people so they know they’re being heard.
He wants people to know he does his research, so he knows what he’s talking about. If someone comes up to him and asks a question he doesn’t know, he won’t do the “old political song and dance,” but will answer the questions honestly and tell the person he doesn’t know.
For his platform, Edmunds plans to focus on water, diversifying the economy and education. For water, he said the rest of the area around us is having a water crisis, and he believes it’s going to start adversely affecting people in Wyoming. He said he thinks a study needs to be done to see how much water is available, and then plan any potential future growth from that standpoint.
The aquifers in the area are depleting, Edmunds said, citing a Denver Post article that talked about how the High Plains Aquifer is drying up. This aquifer is responsible for irrigation in eight states, including Wyoming, South Dakota, Nebraska, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Texas, according to the article.
Edmunds said it’s essential to find out how much water Wyoming has, and from that point, become a lot more strict in terms of allowing wells and other water use that draws from the aquifer.
For the second “plank” of his platform, Edmunds said Wyoming needs to diversify the economy. To do so, Wyoming needs to do a better job of retaining its youth, who keep moving out of state.
This way, when companies look at Wyoming as a potential place to go, there is also the workforce in Wyoming to support that company. For example, Edmunds referenced the recent spat Tesla and Elon Musk had with Fremont County, California, over shutdown orders.
He said when Musk threatened to move the company to a different state, he asked why Wyoming didn’t throw its hat in the race. He said Wyoming has to start actively and aggressively pursuing companies to get more jobs.
For this third platform point, he said Wyoming needs a system to be able to fund education in the state. He said he supports generating a sales tax that would go toward funding education; this way, Wyomingites don’t have to worry about a budget crisis occurring and the state not being able to support their children’s education.
By generating this sales tax, everyone is paying the same amount, so it’s fair across the board, he said. The only things that wouldn’t be taxed are food and medicine. It also means the tourists coming through Wyoming are also helping to support children’s education.