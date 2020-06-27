WASHINGTON, D.C. – Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution from around the world gathered for their annual convention – but in a historic first, they gathered entirely online for their Virtual 129th DAR Continental Congress.
Participating was Vice President General of the National Society Donna Weaver of the Cheyenne chapter in Cheyenne. Weaver is the president of the Vice President's General Club and was recognized as a President General's Project Benefactor.
She also sponsored a tree for the Pathway of the Patriots for her ancestor, John Browning. The Pathway of the Patriots project is a partnership with the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society to plant trees along the scenic multi-use Schuylkill River Trail that connects Bartram's Garden, the nation’s oldest botanical garden in Philadelphia, with Valley Forge National Historical Park. The project will plant 250 trees in memory of Revolutionary War patriots.
“I am proud to serve as a national officer,” Weaver said.
The DAR Continental Congress is an annual gathering that has traditionally been held in Washington, D.C., since the organization’s founding in 1890. National, state and chapter leaders, as well as other members from across the country and around the world, gather to report on the year’s work, honor outstanding award recipients, plan future initiatives and reconnect with friends.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. With more than 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world's largest and most active service organizations. To learn more about the work of today's DAR, visit www.DAR.org.