LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming’s sixth annual UW Giving Day broke new records, with more than double the number of donors and double the number of dollars received.
This year’s UW Giving Day raised $840,602 in gifts and pledges from 2,409 donors in 48 states and six countries. That’s up from last year’s total of $410,000 in annual gifts – plus $1.2 million in major gifts – from 1,110 donors.
The theme this year was “24 Means More,” highlighting the impact a single 24-hour period can have on the university. Due in part to UW’s COVID-19 phase plan, UW Giving Day was moved from Giving Tuesday to mid-November and ran from noon to noon, rather than midnight to midnight.
More than $250,000 in matching and challenge funds were available for donors to double the impact of their gifts and help unlock a challenge gift for a campaign – more than ever before. This included $50,000 from the UW Foundation Board of Directors to match gifts starting at noon Nov. 12. This fund was matched by donors in less than 15 minutes.
Some 51 campaigns raised funding for all eight colleges and many other areas of campus, such as the Office of Student Success and Graduation, the Wyoming Institute for Humanities Research and the Food Share Pantry. The most money was raised by the College of Business at $149,030, followed by the Department of Athletics at $76,215 and the College of Engineering and Applied Science at $58,370.