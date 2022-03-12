CHEYENNE – Less than 24 hours after Cheyenne Frontier Days announced its 2022 Frontier Nights concert lineup, CFD warned people to beware of ticket scalpers.
Musicians on tap for the annual series of shows range from Wyoming-based artists Chancey Williams and Ian Munsick to top country music duo Brooks and Dunn, country/rap/rock artist Kid Rock and rap/country musician Jelly Roll.
Scalping refers to the practice of buying event tickets, sometimes for face value, and then reselling them to consumers at an often significant markup. While this practice generally is not illegal (laws vary by city and state), it is often opposed by musicians, concert promoters, venue owners and other industry stakeholders.
CFD CEO Tom Hirsig told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that the practice undermines the volunteer effort to keep the event less expensive than commercially organized concerts.
Last year, the average ticket to a Frontier Nights concert, which sometimes includes multiple bands, cost about $90, CFD data show. Hirsig estimated that’s about $45 less than an equivalent show that is organized by a for-profit venture.
Even before tickets for the concerts are to go on sale Wednesday, the organization said that scalpers were “already selling phantom tickets” to the performances. “We have software in place with AXS, our ticket provider, to identify ticket scalpers and prevent them from buying,” the organization said Friday.
The “many websites claiming they can sell you tickets for our night shows,” CFD also said, are actually “doubling the ticket price and hoping to buy online at cfdrodeo.com and pass those tickets on.” CFD officials said these operations “are preying on the hard work of the volunteer force, and CFD’s desire to keep ticket prices affordable.”
In addition to AXS trying to identify those who buy tickets in bulk, CFD can determine when this happens, Hirsig said. The problem is, that cannot happen until after the ticket is used, he added.
Rather than deny entry to a concertgoer or to someone who wants to watch other Frontier Days events, CFD instead takes note of the number on the ticket, according to Hirsig. That will help the organization not sell to that bulk purchaser in the future.
“The only thing we can do is kind of after the fact” enforcement by the group, the CEO said. So “ticket scalpers will not be allowed to purchase tickets in the future.”
Because it can be hard for individuals buying tickets to easily determine that the website where they are purchasing them is a reseller and is not actually CFD, Hirsig said it has a hard time educating concertgoers so they don’t take part.
“People think we are selling those tickets to the scalpers, and we do everything we can to prevent” this, he said. “We need everybody’s help” to not buy the tickets.
The nighttime concerts during CFD start at around 8 p.m. and run from July 22-30, with a break for professional bull riding July 25-26.
Concert tickets will go on sale for online purchase Wednesday at 9 a.m. They will be available for purchase in person and over the phone Thursday at 9 a.m. Tickets to see the PRCA rodeo and bull riding tickets are already on sale.
WTE Arts & Entertainment/Features Reporter Will Carpenter contributed to this report.