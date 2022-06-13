CHEYENNE – Summer in this region brings thoughts of many things. For some, it's going outside. People also take trips. And kids have time off from school.
The warmest season of the year also brings to mind things like snow cone shacks, ice cream stands and even produce carts. At least it does for the city's government. If summer also brings these things to the forefront of your thoughts, you shouldn't forget to fill out any necessary paperwork before setting up your warm weather operations.
On Friday, the municipality issued a reminder to those who might otherwise forget to get a temporary use permit for a cost of $600. If you want to put up a "semi-permanent temporary" object in the community, you need to get a permit and also follow some rules.
Even in summer, it seems, one cannot be entirely carefree and remain the right side of the law.
Signs in the community cannot appear for more than 30 straight days, and also not for periods of time that are more frequent than twice a calendar year, with at least 15 days between appearances, the city reminded residents. Most temporary uses can run some 60 consecutive days. "They shall not occur more than twice in a 365-day period."
Uses linked to an emergency declaration can run longer, the city says, for 90 days after that emergency is declared at an end. This could apply to situations involving things like temporary housing, inpatient medical care facilities, emergency medical facilities, support services and supply distribution centers.
A temporary use approval, the city explained, "is intended to provide flexibility for different uses within a zoning district, and specifically allow the potential for uses that are not generally appropriate in a zoning district." It continued that "due to the short duration, special conditions relative to the specific site, and other case-specific issues," such a use "may be acceptable for a short and limited time."