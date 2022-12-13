CHEYENNE – Pheasant hunters in southeast Wyoming will be happy to learn the Downar Game Bird Farm has enough birds remaining to stock Glendo State Park and Goshen County Walk-In Areas 24 and 63 a few more times.

Birds will be stocked twice the week of Dec. 12, and once during the week of Dec. 19, weather permitting. If the predicted snow storm dumps a lot of snow in Goshen County, the Walk-In Areas will not be stocked because there is not adequate cover for the birds. However, Glendo will still be stocked. Either way, Downar Game Bird Farm will be out of birds by Christmas.


