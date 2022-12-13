...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
Blowing snow could reduce visibility to under one mile at times.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Blowing snow could reduce
visibility to under one mile at times. Strong cross winds will
be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles,
including campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Blowing snow could lead to visibility reductions and hazardous
travel conditions.
Downar Game Bird Farm has enough pheasants to stock a few more times
CHEYENNE – Pheasant hunters in southeast Wyoming will be happy to learn the Downar Game Bird Farm has enough birds remaining to stock Glendo State Park and Goshen County Walk-In Areas 24 and 63 a few more times.
Birds will be stocked twice the week of Dec. 12, and once during the week of Dec. 19, weather permitting. If the predicted snow storm dumps a lot of snow in Goshen County, the Walk-In Areas will not be stocked because there is not adequate cover for the birds. However, Glendo will still be stocked. Either way, Downar Game Bird Farm will be out of birds by Christmas.
The Downar Game Bird Farm raised approximately 17,000 pheasants this year. Birds were stocked at Springer and Table Mountain Wildlife Habitat Management Areas, Glendo State Park and Walk-in Areas in Goshen County, according to Wyoming Game and Fish.
The supply of pheasants usually lasts until about mid-December each year.