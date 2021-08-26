CHEYENNE – Downtown Cheyenne has recently experienced a wave of graffiti vandalism, according to a news release from the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority.

If you are a business owner who has been affected by the tagging that has taken place over the last week, you are encouraged to reach out to the Cheyenne Police Department at 307-637-6500 to provide your report to continue building the open case.

DDA would also like to remind everyone about its Graffiti Abatement Pilot Program. This is a free program that provides graffiti removal pressure washing services, and is available to all business and property owners within the DDA district.

To learn more or take advantage of this free service, email Haylee Chenchar at haylee@downtowncheyenne.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus