...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Laramie
County through 700 PM MDT...
At 621 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
North Cheyenne, or near Cheyenne, moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Cheyenne, South Greeley, Hillsdale, Ranchettes, Warren AFB, Frontier
Park, Whitaker, North Cheyenne, Warren Af Base, Fox Farm-College and
South Greeley High.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 1 and 30.
Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 342 and 382.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Downtown business owners urged to report graffiti to police
CHEYENNE – Downtown Cheyenne has recently experienced a wave of graffiti vandalism, according to a news release from the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority.
If you are a business owner who has been affected by the tagging that has taken place over the last week, you are encouraged to reach out to the Cheyenne Police Department at 307-637-6500 to provide your report to continue building the open case.
DDA would also like to remind everyone about its Graffiti Abatement Pilot Program. This is a free program that provides graffiti removal pressure washing services, and is available to all business and property owners within the DDA district.