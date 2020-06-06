CHEYENNE – As the weather warms up and Laramie County moves through the phases of its reopening plan, Cheyenne is ready to welcome a variety of new local businesses to the downtown area.
From a pre-owned outdoor gear shop to a tea room with almost 100 different flavors, these local businesses are ready to provide residents with new experiences and more options. A few had to delay their openings due to coronavirus, but Downtown Development Authority Director of Marketing and Events Haylee Chenchar said it’s still a positive sign that developers are investing in downtown.
“It’s such a great conveyance of that message of hope – our business owners still do believe in our downtown, they’re excited about downtown, and they really want to be here and serve their customers,” Chenchar said.
RePeak Outdoor & Sports
At 309 W. Lincolnway, residents will find a different kind of outdoor shop. Having opened in March before COVID-19 caused it to close, RePeak Outdoor & Sports is now getting ready to sell pre-owned outdoors and sports equipment.
However, the goal of RePeak Outdoor & Sports is not simply to make a profit, according to owner Breck Collier. While some revenue is needed to pay for staff, rent and utilities, any profit above RePeak’s operating expenses will go directly toward helping local youth programs like the Boys and Girls Club.
“There’s not a concept in town like this currently, so we thought it’d fill a retail void that is not currently being represented in Cheyenne,” Collier said.
While they have some stock already, Collier said they’re in need of more donations to make the store shoppable on a larger scale. If you have used gear that you’d like to contribute to the shop, you can do so during their hours of operation, or you can schedule a pick-up by calling or texting the store at 307-514-0108.
Collier also encouraged any groups or nonprofits that could benefit from the program to reach out for future collaborations.
On top of their mission to serve Cheyenne’s youth, Collier said, “We bring a good value to someone whose looking to starting a new outdoor activity and get into it at a fraction of the cost.”
The Omelet House
Perched next to the Nagle Warren Mansion, the Omelet House is getting ready to open its doors to serve breakfast and lunch to hungry customers at 216 E. 17th St.
With some fresh renovations, including new tiling in the enclosed glass patio, owner John Norman said they should be ready to open by the end of the month. Before coronavirus hit, they planned on opening the first of April.
“We were excited, then we lost our excitement for a bit,” Norman said. “Now, we’re getting excited again.”
In addition to serving up breakfast food made “with the love in their hearts,” they’ll have an area in the shop specifically for to-go pastries, coffee and online orders. Whether you want a hearty omelette or a quick cup of joe, the Omelet House has you covered, as long as it’s before 2 p.m.
The Omelet House also reached an agreement with Denver-based Dazbog Coffee to carry some of their coffee in the shop, which Norman said they’re very excited to serve to residents.
Schraff’s Place
Next to Napoli’s at 1901 Central Ave. Suite B, Sue Schraffenberger has opened up Schraff’s Place, which she said has “everything you could imagine.”
“I started out with kites and pipes, because those are the things I wanted to sell,” Schraffenberger said. But her collection has already grown to include eclectic wind toys, unique gift items, wooden games and vintage ashtrays.
There’s even a 5-foot-tall dolphin statue in the store.
The shop first opened for business in late 2019, but was forced to close before gaining any traction due to COVID-19.
Prior to starting her own business, Schraffenberger had an accident in 2014 that led to 12 major surgeries over a five-year period. Having to learn how to walk again, she said she spent a lot of time “just kind of wasting away.”
With the help and encouragement of her friend Andy Mrozinsky, she brought her dreams to fruition and opened Schraff’s Place.
Schraffenberger said, “If I’m gonna be a broken down old lady in this town, I’m going to be the coolest one they ever saw.”
Since reopening, Schraff’s Place has seen a slight increase in foot traffic, and Schraffenberger said she’s ready to serve Cheyenne residents for all their eccentric needs.
“My dad was a businessman for 50-something years, and I learned everything I know about business from him. If you treat people right, they will come back,” Schraffenberger said.
The Hawthorne Tree
Breathing life back into one of downtown’s historic buildings, Susan Allen is nearing completion on her new herbal apothecary and tea room at 112 E. 17th St., which is two doors down from Two Doors Down.
Slated to open toward the end of June, the Hawthorne Tree will carry close to 100 different herbs, teas and spices, herbal products made in house, and books on herbalism and meditation.
“I feel like herbs, to me, are an inspiration, so I hope to inspire people to get creative on their own,” Allen previously told the Tribune Eagle. “I hope to inspire people to take charge of their own health.”
After creating a tea room and transforming the mezzanine into a meditation area, Allen plans to host classes on meditation and journaling with the hopes of creating a peaceful, community space for everyone to enjoy.
Located in a building that served tea all the way back in the 1930s, Allen has hunted down vintage cabinets and apothecaries for the shop, saying, “You’ll kind of feel like you’ve walked back in time, but with a little flair.”
Little Moon Boutique
The story of Little Moon Boutique is literally a dream come true for owner Tiffany Flournoy.
The idea to open her shop came to her in a dream after her middle daughter, Payton, was killed last year in a car accident. Named to honor the memory and wild spirit of Payton, who was Flournoy’s “Little Moon,” the shop gives residents a place to buy “consciously curated gifts and apparel.”
“There’s something about a small town – when things get tough, people get tougher,” Flournoy previously told the Tribune Eagle. “Especially now, more than ever, businesses need that, and I certainly needed that support system, as well.”
While COVID-19 caused them to delay the grand opening, Little Moon Boutique opened at 1821 Carey Ave. the first week of May, stocked with handmade jewelry, natural bath and body care, books, handmade textiles and home goods. The majority of its products are from companies that are women-owned, charitable or made the USA.
Flournoy posted on Facebook after the shop opened, thanking customers for coming in and sharing their stories of Payton.
She wrote, “Those little reminders that Payton is in the hearts of so many and the fact that you take the time to share them with me is the glue that pieces my heart together, piece by tiny piece. So please never hesitate to share a story, no matter how silly you may think it sounds. Yes, there will be tears (and hugs), but the memories are all we have, and that is everything.”