CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority officials announced Wednesday they have hired Haylee Chenchar as the organization’s new director of marketing and events.
Previously, Chenchar was the marketing director at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. She said in a news release that she hopes to bring the same positivity, creativity and enthusiasm to the DDA in her new role.
“I am thrilled to be a part of the Downtown Development Authority’s team,” Chenchar said in the release. “After seeing all the projects (new DDA Executive Director) Amber (Ash) has planned, in addition to a few of my own initiatives I am looking forward to implementing, I believe the future of the Downtown Development Authority is bright! Our downtown community is truly the heart of Cheyenne, and it is an honor to work on behalf of the businesses as we continue to capitalize on all the positive momentum.”
Chenchar brings a depth of experience to the DDA. Her experience with event management, combined with her experience in marketing, promotions, social media and website development, made her the ideal candidate for the position, according to the release.
“Haylee is a very talented individual whose diverse experience will take the DDA to new heights,” said Ash. “I am looking forward to working with her to advance and build Cheyenne’s downtown.”
As she settles into her new position, Chenchar’s main role will be to act as the primary liaison for the Downtown Development Authority, in addition to promoting the work of the organization and the downtown community. She will also manage all the events the Downtown Development Authority currently hosts, and continue to foster community support and collaboration.