CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority has introduced a new and improved ReRide Bike Sharing Program.
The new program is centered around app-based usage and provides an active alternative to downtown transportation.
This program has seen steady growth since its inception. In 2018, 340 bicycles were used, and 41 people rented the bicycles more than once. This was an increase in ridership of 27% over the previous year. In 2019, there were 423 rental transactions. Of those 423 rentals, 128 were for more than one bicycle. The numbers also show that 87 of the total rentals were repeat renters.
“The new app-based program provides an incredibly easy and secure way for people to get outside and explore downtown,” DDA Executive Director Amber Ash said in a news release. “These bicycles can be checked out 24/7. We wanted to increase the convenience and accessibility for the public’s use, and hope that this will continue to increase ridership.”
The app-based bicycles are GPS-enabled, so their location can be tracked at all times. In addition, if someone tries to take a bicycle without renting it first, the wheels will lock and a digital lock alarm will sound.
“We are excited to have the opportunity to revamp this ReRide program and troubleshoot many of the issues that have been a problem in the past,” said Ash.
To rent a bicycle, download the “Koloni App” to your phone from Google Play or the Apple App Store and create a secure account. To locate a nearby bicycle, click on a flag on the map. Once you have found the bicycle you want to rent, you can “wake” the lock on the bicycle and scan the QR code into the Koloni App. This will unlock the bicycle and begin your rental. Each bicycle can be rented for a minimal fee of $1 per hour. You can also “pause” your rental to lock your bicycle, which will prevent anyone else from renting it until you return. The bicycle will continue to be rented to you during that time. To finish your rental, simply end your session on the app.
Visit reridecheyenne.com to learn more and to locate a bike rack. Questions can be directed to Haylee Chenchar at haylee@downtowncheyenne.com.