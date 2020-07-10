CHEYENNE – A pocket park in downtown Cheyenne has opened for the duration of the summer in the alley behind the Paramount Café, within the block of Capitol Avenue and 17th Street.
Over the last couple weeks, the DDA has worked in conjunction with Paramount owners Jon and Renee Jelinek to create the ideal space for the pocket park, which will complement Paramount’s back patio.
“We had the idea to use our parking lot for something more than just parking because it’s such a beautiful space with the vibrant murals. This seemed like the perfect time to make it happen, and thanks to the DDA, it has,” Renee Jelinek said in a DDA news release.
In addition to the collaboration with downtown business owners, the DDA had the support of Mayor Marian Orr and the city of Cheyenne Parking Division to bring this idea to life.
“We are proud to support our small businesses and hope that the addition of this pocket park encourages the public to enjoy our downtown and everything it has to offer, while being able to follow the social distancing guidelines,” Orr said in the release.
Lowe’s Home Improvement donated the plants, potting soil, pots and picnic tables that residents can enjoy in the pocket park. The pocket park opened Friday, and the public is invited to visit and enjoy as often as they would like.
“The pocket park is a wonderful addition to our downtown and provides a community space that complies with social distancing guidelines,” DDA Executive Director Amber Ash said in the release. “It is centrally located and offers additional outdoor seating for customers to utilize when ordering takeout from our downtown restaurants that might not have access to outdoor seating. The pocket park will also have access to a sanitizing cart with cleaners and paper towels for constituents to sanitize the space as they wish in order to feel safe.”