...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED ALONG AND EAST OF
INTERSTATE 25 IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND WESTERN NEBRASKA ON
SUNDAY...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 301, 310, 311, 312, AND 313...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday morning through
Sunday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 301, 310, 311, 312, and 313.
* WIND...West 20 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&
Downtown film production to cause parking lane closures
CHEYENNE – Beginning Monday, downtown Cheyenne will experience various parking lane closures due to an out-of-town production company's filming project.
The project will last through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. On Tuesday, there will be additional parking closures on West Lincolnway between Capitol and Carey avenues between the hours of 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. There will also be a few intermittent road closures lasting approximately five to 10 minutes each that will be handled by the city of Cheyenne's Traffic Safety Services and Police Department throughout the duration of this film project.
The production company has informed the city of Cheyenne that business owners have the opportunity to be reimbursed for any lost business resulting from these parking lane closures. Please reach out to the production company's contact, Nate Sherman, at 213-217-6561 for more information.
If you have questions or concerns about parking during this film project, please call Doug Klahn from the city of Cheyenne Construction Department at 307-421-6861.