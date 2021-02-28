CHEYENNE – Dr. Elsey’s veterinarian-owned cat product company has worked to create products that put felines first since its inception in 1987, and the company’s next step – to providing greater quantities of high-quality litter – involved a move to Wyoming’s capital city from northern Colorado.
At the Swan Ranch Business Development, the company recently wrapped up construction on a new 180,000-square-foot production facility, where cat litter will be produced and shipped to cat owners across the nation.
Being the number one seller on both Amazon and Chewy, Dr. Elsey’s Director of Marketing Gina Zaro said this new facility in Cheyenne gives them much-needed space.
“We knew that we were outgrowing where we were,” Zaro said. “This building has been under construction for a long time, for a couple years now, and we hope to be in full production within the next month or so.”
The main reason for the move, Zaro said, was to gain more direct access to a rail line and to be closer to the silver sodium bentonite clay used in Dr. Elsey’s cat litter, which comes from Casper. She said that premium clay is what helps separate Dr. Elsey’s from other brands.
When company founder Bruce Elsey was practicing as a feline veterinarian, he realized that the number one reason cats are surrendered to shelters is because they don’t use the litter box. So he developed his own litter, called Cat Attract, which the company says is the go-to “problem cat training litter.”
Each product purchased from Dr. Elsey’s also comes with a litter box solutions booklet, to help cat owners find solutions for their problems.
Additionally, Dr. Elsey created lines of wet food to help combat kidney issues in cats, as well as food with higher levels of protein for older cats. A number of cats run into health problems later in life due to a lack of moisture in their diet, and Dr. Elsey’s products aim to combat that.
“Coming at this from a feline veterinarian perspective, I think we’ve been able to hone in on what cats need. We’ve always put ourselves in the pet’s paws, always identifying what is best for the animal, not for publicity,” Elsey said in a news release about the expansion.
Zaro added, “We step in and talk for cats, because they can’t talk for themselves. So we want to provide them with products that are superior.”
Because of the quality of their products and the beliefs of the company, Zaro said most of the customers never go back to regular products after they’ve tried food or litter from Dr. Elsey’s. One of the company focuses is also to give back to the animals who are in shelters, by donating food, litter and other supplies.
“That’s what we’re really all about. We really feel like it’s important to give back,” Zaro said.
Those efforts have included the Cheyenne Animal Shelter in the past, and Zaro said that aspect of business is something they plan to continue.
The new facility is staffed by about two dozen employees, and Zaro said several of those hires were made locally. The new facility is expected to accommodate Dr. Elsey’s growth into the future.
“We chose Cheyenne because, in addition to the availability of rail and rail-served land, we appreciate the work ethic and values present in a town the size of Cheyenne,” Elsey said in a release.