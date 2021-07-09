CHEYENNE – Dr. Hallie Hasel has been selected by the Wyoming Livestock Board to replace retiring State Veterinarian Dr. Jim Logan.
Hasel accepted the board’s appointment, and will begin serving as State Veterinarian on July 16. Dr. Hasel has been the Assistant State Veterinarian for Field Operations for the Wyoming Livestock Board since July of 2020.
Previously, Hasel practiced veterinary medicine for 15 years in Kansas, followed by a lengthy career with USDA APHIS Veterinary Services, including as director of the cattle fever tick eradication program on the Texas/Mexico border for six years.
A graduate of the University of Missouri, she is a foreign animal disease diagnostician, and has extensive field and administrative experience in regulatory veterinary medicine.
As State Veterinarian, Hasel will conduct the brucellosis program, lead the Animal Health Unit and serve on the administrative team of the agency.