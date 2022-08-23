Bryan Ciccone jail photo

Bryan Ciccone

CHEYENNE – A man was arrested after hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle early Monday evening, according to Tuesday news release from the Cheyenne Police Department.

Bryan Ciccone, 45, of Cheyenne is accused of driving under the influence and striking a man who was walking along the side of East Lincolnway, severely injuring the pedestrian.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus