CHEYENNE – A local man accused of hitting and killing a woman with his truck while drunk and then leaving the scene was sentenced to prison time on Wednesday.
Kyle A. Ziemer, 33, was sentenced to seven to 14 years of incarceration by Laramie County District Judge Steven Sharpe. He was also ordered to pay $6,357 in restitution to the Wyoming Division of Victim Services.
Ziemer pleaded guilty in December to aggravated vehicular homicide (DUI) as part of a plea agreement. The state had agreed to cap its sentencing argument at 10 to 14 years in prison, while Ziemer and his attorney were free to argue for any sentence they felt was appropriate, including probation.
An additional misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death was dismissed at sentencing.
Cheyenne resident Andrea Martinez, 38, was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center shortly after the incident, where she died from her injuries.
At the time of the incident, Ziemer's blood-alcohol content was between 0.214 and 0.234, Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove said during the hearing. This is close to three times the legal limit for a driver.
Manlove also noted Ziemer previously received a DUI in 2014. She emphasized that he did not stop after hitting Martinez, that witnesses had to call 911 and that some of the witnesses followed Ziemer to his home.
The district attorney argued that Ziemer had not made a mistake on the day he struck and killed Martinez, as described by some of Ziemer's family and friends who spoke on his behalf Wednesday.
"He had choices almost a year ago, and his choice was to drink and drive," Manlove said. "And, as a result, he killed someone."
Ziemer's attorney, Ryan Wright, said his client did not stop because he did not see Martinez and did not know he'd struck her. Still, Wright said, Ziemer took full responsibility for his actions.
Wright asked the court to consider probation, or at least a lower prison sentence than requested by the state, taking into account what he said were mitigating factors in the case.
Defendant's statement
Ziemer also read a statement to the court prior to his sentencing, becoming emotional throughout.
"Words do not describe the pain I feel every day from this tragedy," he said. "Andrea is the first thing that I think of every single morning and the last thing before falling asleep at night. I know this is something I will live with for the rest of my life."
Ziemer said that although he'd lost a lot because of what he'd done – his job, his home, his wife, his dogs – it was nothing compared to the pain he'd caused Martinez's family.
He added that he wanted to honor Martinez by continuing to share the story of what he did to try and prevent it from happening again.
Along with the number of individuals who testified to Ziemer's character, several members of Martinez's family also spoke, describing how painful it had been to lose Martinez in this way.
The incident
At 5:49 p.m. on March 24, 2021, Cheyenne police officer Alyssa Muzquiz responded to a hit and run involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Nationway and Hot Springs Avenue.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Martinez was walking eastbound on the asphalt part of a median on Nationway when the driver of a red 2014 Chevy Silverado pickup truck, later identified as Ziemer, swerved into the median and struck Martinez, witnesses said.
When she arrived at the scene, Officer Muzquiz saw Martinez lying in the median and took over from a civilian who was administering CPR to Martinez.
Muzquiz later interviewed two witnesses who had been driving behind Ziemer. Both said they saw him swerve into the median, hit Martinez with his truck and continue driving on Nationway, the affidavit said.
Officer Logan Warren arrived at Ziemer’s residence shortly after he allegedly struck Martinez with his vehicle. When Warren arrived, two witnesses said they had followed Ziemer from the scene, and one pointed at Ziemer to identify him as the person who hit Martinez. The two witnesses said they were driving near Ziemer, one in front of and one behind him, when they saw him hit Martinez, according to the affidavit.
Warren made contact with Ziemer as he was attempting to open his front door, handcuffing him and placing him in the back of his patrol car while he interviewed witnesses, the officer said during a court hearing last year. Warren noticed Ziemer’s speech was slurred, his eyes were watery and bloodshot, and he smelled of alcohol.
Warren testified that Ziemer’s blood-alcohol level was tested at CRMC after the incident, but he didn’t know the results of the test. Ziemer failed one field sobriety test, Warren said, and further tests were not conducted because Ziemer had fallen over several times while in police custody.
During interviews with police, Ziemer said he’d had six beers at a work party, and initially said he had been driven home by a friend, Warren testified.
Later, at the hospital, Ziemer told police officers he’d hit Martinez with his vehicle, saying: “I was the one driving,” and “It’s a huge relief to tell someone I drove and hit the woman with my truck,” according to the probable cause affidavit.
Warren testified that, after learning Martinez had died, Ziemer “looked sad” and said he “felt bad.” When asked during the jail booking process if he was depressed, Ziemer said he was because he had just killed someone, Warren said.