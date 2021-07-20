CHEYENNE – Driver inattention may have caused a fatal crash Monday afternoon north of Cheyenne, according to a Tuesday news release from Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck.
Troopers were notified of the motor vehicle collision, which occurred near mile marker 28 on U.S. Highway 85 at 4:22 p.m. Monday. A 2005 Nissan Frontier was headed north on U.S. 85 and entered the southbound lane, colliding head-on with a 2000 Volvo commercial truck.
The driver of the Nissan has been identified as 54-year-old Torrington resident Martin Lopez. Lopez was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.
The driver of the Volvo has been identified as 62-year-old Wade, North Carolina, resident Rimantas Talalas. Talalas was wearing a seatbelt and not injured in the crash.
Driver inattention on the part of Lopez is being investigated as a potential contributing factor.
This is the 55th fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2021, compared to 59 in 2020, 93 in 2019 and 56 in 2018 to date.