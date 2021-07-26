CHEYENNE – Driver inattention may have caused a fatal crash Sunday evening northwest of Cheyenne, according to a Monday news release from Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck.
Troopers were notified at 5:26 p.m. of a one-vehicle rollover, which occurred near mile marker 24 on Wyoming Highway 211. A 2002 Subaru Outback was headed north when the driver failed to negotiate a curve to the right and exited the roadway's west side, causing the vehicle to overturn.
The driver of the Subaru has been identified as Zaden M. Aldrich, 16, of Cheyenne. Aldrich was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.
Driver inattention is being investigated as a potential contributing factor.
This is the 56th fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2021, compared to 60 in 2020, 93 in 2019, and 60 in 2018 to date.