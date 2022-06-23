CHEYENNE – There's both good and bad news for drivers expecting to hit the highways during the July 4 holiday period.
GasBuddy.com says that, due to surging gasoline and other commodity prices, "drivers will be facing the most expensive July 4th at the pump ever this year." The gas price monitoring service immediately added, though, that "the news isn’t all bad."
The silver lining is that "U.S. gas prices are expected to drop 10 to 20 cents by Independence Day," the company predicted Thursday. "After months of fireworks at the pump, culminating in a $5 national average recorded for the first time just weeks ago, drivers will feel a bit of relief, though many were already determined to get out on the road despite high prices."
The backdrop to the new forecast is that July 4 is predicted to be second-most popular travel weekend of this summer, following the Memorial Day long weekend. This year, July 4 falls on a Monday.
Here in Cheyenne, gas prices continue to be cheaper than in the U.S. as a whole, according to gas pricing services. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas fell by a penny from Wednesday to $4.66 Thursday, GasBuddy reports. Wyoming gas, on average, cost a bit more, at $4.81, while nationally it was $4.94.
“It’s been a scorching summer at the pump, with record prices set in every state. While we may see brief relief here and there, the high prices don’t seem to be holding many Americans back from hitting the road with the economy fully reopen,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the news release. "Motorists should know that while we may see small relief today, risks remain that prices could go up at a moment's notice and set new records.”
Just this week, President Joe Biden sought to halt the federal gas tax for three months. Should that come to pass, that "would potentially lead to an 18.4-cent decline in gas prices," GasBuddy noted. "If the tax is suspended, prices at the pump could drop even further this summer, saving American drivers collectively about $70 million per day while the average motorist saves $25-$70 over three months."