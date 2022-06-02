Gillette News Record
GILLETTE – R.J. Ellison sized up the gash broken into the aspen tree rooted in the mulch bed before him.
Several injectable vial-like containers of green liquid spilled out of his tool bag laid on the fertilizer near the tree’s base.
After measuring the diameter of each of the three narrow, divergent trunks, Ellison removed a drill and punched a shallow hole into the tree, low to the ground. Lining up the tip of the fungicide and nutrient solution into the opening, he tapped the small bottle in, breaking through the thin bark and letting the vascular system begin absorbing the liquid.
“The process starts instantly, that it’s trying to seal this wound,” said Ellison, a certified arborist and Wyoming Lawn Pro employee.
Each trunk would get two small drill holes and each hole would get one dose of the nutrient mix, aimed toward fighting back the Cystospora canker plaguing that aspen and other trees in Campbell County this year.
Although the fungicide and nutrient treatment may help, there is no cure for the tree disease affecting trees in the area this season.
The drought conditions of last summer helped grow the disease and the wet months of this spring helped spread it to trees throughout Gillette, said Wendy Clements, city arborist.
“It’s showing quite significantly through town, in not just city trees, but I’m seeing homeowner trees be affected by that as well,” she said.
Cystopora canker is common among spruce trees. When it takes hold, the trees turn from a yellowish green to a purplish brown, Clements said. Branches may lose all of their needles and begin turning the tree misshapen.
Through variants, the ailment can affect other trees besides spruces, such as the aspen Ellison treated. The disease begins when a fungus infects a tree stressed by weather conditions, insects feeding on it or other “mechanical” damage caused by animals, people, or lawn trimmers.
It doesn’t typically kill trees, but it hurts and deforms them. It’s also incurable. Nutrient treatments can help the tree defend itself and neutralize the spread of the disease.
Diagnosis
Before the right treatment can be prescribed, a diagnosis is required.
“It’s like detective work,” Ellison said. “You’re trying to pull clues out of the homeowner.”
The fungal pathogen rests in wait, present on the tree surface until an opening in the exterior allows it to enter the tree and circulate throughout its vascular system.
“Almost all diseases and pests are that way,” Clements said. “To where they’re able to move in and attack when the tree is stressed and by the time you start seeing the symptoms of it, it often is too late.”
The “too late” time is now, as the disease grew during the months of extreme drought last summer and spread throughout the rainy spring.
Headed into the rainy Memorial Day weekend, Gillette had received 4.68 inches of precipitation since April 22. Prior to the breakthrough of rain toward the end of April, Gillette had only 1.24 inches of precipitation in 2022 and was enduring its third-driest start to the year, according to the National Weather Service office in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Limited treatment
There are preventative measures and management practices.
Protective measures are fairly simple. Clements said it’s often a matter of two things: watering and fertilizing.
Even with the spring rains Gillette received this year, Clements said it’s important to continue watering healthy trees even when they may not appear to need it. Diseases can set in when the tree looks healthy, and be too progressed to treat by the time the symptoms show.
Much of Campbell County has poor soil for growing trees, which is why proper fertilizing is so important too, Clements said.
“Sometimes our soils are so poor that they have the nutrients, but they’re so bound up, they’re not available for uptake,” she added.
That’s why Clements said she always recommends home and tree owners consult with a certified arborist before seeking treatments that can be pricey and at times ineffective.