From left, Clyde Evans, 4, Oliver Dieters, 5, and Grady Swift, 5, play in the sensory box during playtime at STRIDE Learning Center in Cheyenne on March 1. In its 50th year as an early intervention and developmental preschool that serves children from birth through age 5, the school has turned to the online fundraising site GoFundMe to help cover expenses.

CHEYENNE — Because of rising costs and no increase in funding for more than a decade, one of Cheyenne’s oldest early childhood education centers has been forced to start a GoFundMe campaign.

STRIDE Learning Center has been in operation in Cheyenne for 50 years, providing services for children with special needs and their families. STRIDE is contracted through the Wyoming Department of Health’s Behavioral Health Division with the Early Intervention and Education Program (EIEP) to provide early education services for 3- through 5-year-olds in Laramie County. Primarily, the center’s funding comes from the U.S. Department of Education via the Wyoming Department of Education.

