From left, Clyde Evans, 4, Oliver Dieters, 5, and Grady Swift, 5, play in the sensory box during playtime at STRIDE Learning Center in Cheyenne on March 1. In its 50th year as an early intervention and developmental preschool that serves children from birth through age 5, the school has turned to the online fundraising site GoFundMe to help cover expenses.
CHEYENNE — Because of rising costs and no increase in funding for more than a decade, one of Cheyenne’s oldest early childhood education centers has been forced to start a GoFundMe campaign.
STRIDE Learning Center has been in operation in Cheyenne for 50 years, providing services for children with special needs and their families. STRIDE is contracted through the Wyoming Department of Health’s Behavioral Health Division with the Early Intervention and Education Program (EIEP) to provide early education services for 3- through 5-year-olds in Laramie County. Primarily, the center’s funding comes from the U.S. Department of Education via the Wyoming Department of Education.
According to STRIDE’s GoFundMe campaign, the center “can no longer sustain all of the preschool classrooms at our Parsley location.”
STRIDE is currently operating at a deficit of $1 million a year with quickly depleting reserves.
“There are a couple main factors that are important to note in terms of our funding. First is that we haven’t had any funding change since 2010,” Erin Swilling, STRIDE’s Part B coordinator, said in an interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. According to the U.S. Department of Education, Part B funding is dedicated to assistance for children with disabilities between the ages of 3 and 21.
Swilling said STRIDE is obligated to provide all special education and related services for children ages 3 through 5 under a federal law called the Individuals With Disabilities Act, commonly referred to as IDEA law. However, preschools in Wyoming often receive much less funding for those services than public schools, which serve students from kindergarten through age 21. In Laramie County, STRIDE receives about $8,300 per child per year, while Swilling said a “ballpark amount” K-12 Wyoming school districts receive is $14,000 per year.
“We have the same obligations as school districts do for children ages kindergarten through the age of 21,” she said. “In essence, we are responsible for providing all of the same support, education, special education and any related service that comes with that, but our school districts are funded much, much differently than our child development centers are funded.”
STRIDE Executive Director Tricia Whynott said that eight years ago, STRIDE had 24 classrooms: 12 in the morning and 12 in the afternoon. Through the years, they dropped to 19, then to 10 — and not because of a lack of demand.
“What we are doing this year is just an extension of that forced change in our delivery model,” Whynott said, adding that some classes at the Parsley location will no longer be offered in the fall.
Corine Carrigan, preschool coordinator for STRIDE, said the center’s classrooms are inclusive for both children with special needs and typically developing students. STRIDE uses a general education curriculum that covers math, science and literacy, as well as social and emotional needs. But none of those general education curriculums are funded in the model, Carrigan said.
IDEA law, Swilling explained, also includes a provision called the “least restrictive environment.” This means early learners on individual education plans, or IEPs, are placed in environments with their peers who do not have IEPs. But, she said, STRIDE does not receive any funding at all for children called “pacesetters,” or those not on an IEP.
“Our general education staff that we employ (includes) preschool teachers and educational assistants in our classrooms, who are there every day that the students are there, providing general education,” Carrigan said.
When therapists and specialists are not in the classroom, those teachers are also carrying out other students’ IEPs, Carrigan said.
Legislative changes
The GoFundMe is not a long-term option, Swilling said.
“It will help offset some of our typical expenditures for this year,” she said. “But in terms of re-looking at our system, and recognizing that our funding is just not adequate to support child development centers, and in providing that general education piece, particularly, one of the things that we are recognizing … is that it really is going to need to come legislatively, that there is a change in how child development centers are funded.”
Funding early childhood education in Wyoming, she said, will continue to be a challenge until systemic changes are made at the state level.
Next year, Swilling said, all students who are currently on IEPs will continue to receive the same support through their plan, in terms of therapy and services in a least restrictive environment. Those students just won’t be at the STRIDE Parsley location, and will instead be in other community preschools due to the funding deficit.
“There will be no changes to their IEP, and certainly no changes to what is required by us for what we need to be doing under IDEA federal law,” Swilling said.
Whynott emphasized that STRIDE will continue to provide quality services with fewer on-site options.
“It is important to know that we can, and we will, be providing high-quality special education related services for our preschoolers,” she said.
She emphasized that STRIDE did not receive a funding cut. Local lawmakers, including Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, are trying to find ways to change the legislative system to make early childhood education funding less of a challenge, she said.
In the meantime, the GoFundMe is a stopgap.
“We are at a significant monetary deficit per year, and so, truly, any extra money is going to help us,” Swilling said.
