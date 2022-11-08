Wyoming Highway Patrol officer

A Wyoming Highway Patrol officer makes a stop on Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Laramie in November 2017.

 WyoFile Photo/Andrew Graham

CHEYENNE – Wyoming and Colorado law enforcement say DUI enforcement will be increased this weekend as two college football rivals meet for their annual showdown.

This Saturday, Nov. 12, will mark the 114th meeting between the University of Wyoming Cowboys and the Colorado State University Rams in their "Border War" rivalry. The football game remains one of the oldest rivalries in college football, according to a Monday news release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol and Wyoming Department of Transportation.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus