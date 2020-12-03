CHEYENNE – The goal of Gov. Mark Gordon’s Energy Rebound Program is to provide a much-needed boost to the energy industry in Wyoming.
If it is to be successful, many of the companies that have been selected for the ERP will need help, both from contractors and from workers to complete the projects. The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services can assist in connecting those companies with operators.
In order to determine the help needed, as well as to explain the assistance that is already available from DWS, the department is hosting a Virtual Town Hall at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, on the Zoom online platform at https://tinyurl.com/dwserptownhall.
“The Energy Rebound Program means more jobs for Wyoming workers,” DWS Director Robin Sessions Cooley said in a news release. “DWS is looking forward to helping energy employers find qualified workers for the opportunities that open up through this new program.”
DWS will present information to help energy companies more easily find the skilled employees they need, as well as gather information from town hall participants to better assist the energy industry in connecting contractors with employees or other operators.