CHEYENNE – With the goal of supporting Wyoming businesses and organizations in building a stronger workforce, the Department of Workforce Services encourages businesses to learn more about the Workforce Development Training Fund and Apprenticeship State Expansion grant programs.
The WDTF has been around for 13 years, and the ASE was recently created.
The WDTF is a unique, Wyoming-based program connecting employers with professional development opportunities to increase employee skills. The grants specifically created to support Wyoming businesses include:
• Business Training Grants – Teach new skills or retrain current employees; upgrade the skills of your current employees.
• Pre-Hire Grants – Train potential employees before job placement.
• Internship Grants – Structured learning experiences to enhance knowledge and skills. (The Internship Grant is currently being augmented with CARES Act funding for certain programs that are directly addressing impacts of COVID-19, and for a limited time, additional funding is available. Businesses exploring internship options that address public health issues or economic relief should contact the WDTF immediately.)
• Apprenticeship Grants – Development of an industry-specific workforce for businesses or industries where there is a shortage of skilled workers
The ASE program is dedicated to showing the benefits of apprentice training by providing funding that helps offset apprenticeship costs.
To learn more about these programs, visit www.trainwyo.org or call 307-777-8717.