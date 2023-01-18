Dyno Nobel

Dyno Nobel, a company that manufactures ammonia nitrate on Otto Road west of Cheyenne, as seen in a 2016 photo.

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Wednesday an Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act settlement with Dyno Nobel Inc., resolving alleged violations at the company’s ammonium nitrate production facility in Cheyenne.

Under the terms of a Consent Agreement and Final Order filed in November, the company has paid a $20,352 penalty to address EPA’s allegations that it failed to comply with requirements to notify the local emergency planning committee about past hazardous chemical releases at their facility at 8305 Otto Road.

