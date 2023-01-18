CHEYENNE – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Wednesday an Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act settlement with Dyno Nobel Inc., resolving alleged violations at the company’s ammonium nitrate production facility in Cheyenne.
Under the terms of a Consent Agreement and Final Order filed in November, the company has paid a $20,352 penalty to address EPA’s allegations that it failed to comply with requirements to notify the local emergency planning committee about past hazardous chemical releases at their facility at 8305 Otto Road.
“Facilities that store hazardous materials like anhydrous ammonia have an obligation to follow regulations designed to protect our communities and environment from potentially catastrophic consequences of accidents,” said Suzanne Bohan, director of EPA Region 8’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division, in a news release. “Failure to comply with the law puts first responders and members of the surrounding community in harm’s way.”
EPA conducted an inspection at the facility and found the company failed to submit required written notifications of anhydrous ammonia releases to the Laramie County Emergency Management Agency on two separate occasions, in violation of EPCRA requirements. Although Dyno Nobel did provide immediate notification to the local agency about the occurrence of each of these events, as required by EPCRA, the company failed to provide the required written follow-up notifications to specify any actions taken to address and contain a release, and specifically identify any known or anticipated health risks associated with the release.
Dyno Nobel’s Cheyenne facility is subject to EPCRA chemical emergency release notification regulations because it produces and stores anhydrous ammonia, which qualifies as an “extremely hazardous substance” under EPCRA, according to the EPA news release. Facilities subject to EPCRA are required to report the details of releases to the environment that exceed specified reporting quantities to state and local emergency response agencies. For ammonia, the reportable quantity is 100 pounds.