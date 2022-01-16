What is the prostate, and what is prostate cancer?
The prostate is a small gland in a man’s pelvis that produces fluid that transports sperm. Prostate cancer can occur if cells in the prostate develop the ability to grow out of control. While most prostate cancers are slow-growing, some are aggressive and may invade nearby organs or spread to distant parts of the body.
Is prostate cancer common?
Yes. There were an estimated 248,000 new cases of prostate cancer in the United States in 2021. Approximately one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime. Prostate cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death in men, behind only lung cancer.
What are the symptoms of prostate cancer?
The vast majority of men with prostate cancer, particularly those with early-stage cancer, do not have symptoms. Some men experience urinary symptoms such as a weak urinary stream, frequent urination or blood in the urine. Men with advanced disease may experience weight loss or bone pain.
If most men don’t have symptoms, how is prostate cancer detected?
Prostate cancer is frequently detected by routine screening in men without symptoms. Screening is crucial for detecting early-stage cancer and is usually done by a patient’s primary care provider. Most men should start screening around age 50 and undergo yearly screening with PSA testing (a blood test) and physical examination. Men at higher risk for developing cancer, such as those with a family history of prostate cancer or African American men, may choose to begin screening earlier.
How is prostate cancer diagnosed?
Following a suspicious PSA test and/or physical exam, a man undergoes a prostate biopsy. This is a procedure in which a urologist samples the prostate. The tissue sample is then analyzed to detect cancer.
How is prostate cancer treated?
Treatment for prostate cancer is individualized based on a man’s disease characteristics. Some men have such slow-growing disease that they do not need an upfront treatment. These men may be monitored through a process called active surveillance, which involves repeat PSA testing, physical examination and sometimes a repeat biopsy. For men with more aggressive disease, treatment options typically include surgical removal of the prostate and radiation therapy. Some men are also offered hormone therapy (anti-testosterone therapy).
What is radiation therapy?
Radiation therapy is non-invasive and uses sources of radiation, including high-energy X-rays, to treat prostate cancer. Radiation therapy works by damaging the DNA of cancer cells, destroying their ability to reproduce and causing them to die. The dead cancer cells are then naturally broken down and eliminated by the body.
Is radiation therapy safe?
Recent advances in technology, including intensity-modulated radiation therapy and image-guided radiation therapy, allow highly accurate targeting of prostate cancer. Due to these advances, a radiation oncologist can now customize a radiation plan for each patient, taking into consideration the patient’s individual anatomy. These advances also mean that the radiation oncologist can treat prostate cancer with an appropriate dose of radiation and, at the same time, limit radiation to the body’s healthy organs, greatly reducing the risk of side effects. This allows the radiation oncologist to deliver radiation therapy safely and effectively.
Is treatment for prostate cancer available in southeastern Wyoming?
CRMC offers a multidisciplinary team of urologists, radiation oncologists and medical oncologists who are experts in the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer. Treatments are tailored to each man's individual needs and include options such as active surveillance, surgical resection, radiation therapy, hormonal therapy and more.
How can someone learn more about prostate cancer?
Consider making an appointment with your primary care physician to discuss prostate cancer screening.