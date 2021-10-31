...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON MDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation with locally heavy bands of snow
possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally
higher amounts expected. A light glaze of ice likely.
* WHERE...Extreme southeast Wyoming and the southern Nebraska
panhandle. This includes the cities of Cheyenne, Scottsbluff,
Sidney and Wheatland.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally heavy banded snow possible late
this afternoon through tonight. Residents and travelers should
be prepared for sudden drops in visibilities down to one quarter
mile and slick snow-covered roadways.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow or freezing
drizzle will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery
roads and limited visibilities...and use caution while driving.
&&
E-books and more now available for Wyoming's K-12 students
CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Library has made it possible for educators, parents and public librarians to access two new online resources in GoWYLD.net to promote the love of reading and learning – TumbleBooks and TeenBookCloud.
TumblebookLibrary contains curated collections of e-books and e-audiobooks in multiple formats, including animated, talking picture books, read-along chapter books, National Geographic videos, nonfiction books, playlists, graphic novels and more. This content is available for streaming only and is not downloadable.
TeenBookCloud is an online database of e-books and educator resources for middle school and high school students. They offer a robust selection of graphic novels, enhanced novels, e-books, classic literature, National Geographic videos, educator resources and e-audiobooks.
“We’re excited to provide these always-available e-books for K-12 students,” said Jamie Markus, Wyoming State Librarian, in a news release. “They’re a fantastic resource, and just like the other GoWYLD.net resources, they’re available statewide to anyone with a Wyoming library card.”
Those interested in using TumbleBooks and TeenBookCloud can go to GoWYLD.net and search databases by title or find both in the Digital Library link.
The Wyoming State Library purchased Tumblebooks and TeenBookCloud with American Rescue Plan Act funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. These two resources will be made available to Wyoming residents through Sept. 30, 2022.