...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Nebraska and southeast Wyoming, including the
following counties, in Nebraska, Banner, Cheyenne, Kimball and
Morrill. In southeast Wyoming, Laramie.
* WHEN...Until 1030 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Overflowing poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 730 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are
expected over the area. This additional rain will result in
minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Kimball, Potter, Dix, Kimball Airport, Oliver Reservoir and
Panorama Point.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
"I Voted Today" stickers lie on a desk, waiting to be grabbed by Laramie County voters Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the Laramie County Community College polling location. Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file
CHEYENNE – Early and absentee voting for the Aug. 16 primary election started on July 1, with a record 161 voters turning out to cast their ballots on the first day, according to Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee.
After 10 days of early voting in the atrium of the Laramie County Governmental Complex, more than 1,400 voters had cast their ballots as of Friday.
Nearly 460 voters have returned their absentee mail ballots to the clerk’s office, where they will be secured until Primary Election Day. The clerk’s office has mailed out just over 2,500 absentee ballots to voters requesting them, Lee said in a news release.
Early voting continues in the atrium Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., through Aug. 15. There is no early voting on county holidays, including Cheyenne Day, July 27.
Voters are reminded to bring their driver’s license, Wyoming ID, Wyoming student ID, military card or other accepted government-issued identification in order to vote.
New residents of Laramie County who are not yet registered to vote may do so in the atrium of the Laramie County Governmental Complex. Wyoming has “same day” registration for those who want to register and vote at the same time.
Laramie County had a total of 45,639 registered voters as of Friday, the clerk's office reported.