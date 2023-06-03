.Widespread light rainfall expected today across the area with a few
storms producing moderate to heavy rainfall at times this afternoon
through late tonight. Recent heavy rainfall has locally saturated
soils across the region.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall from slow moving thunderstorms, and training
thunderstorms, will create the potential for localized flash
flooding across portions of southeast Wyoming and the
Nebraska Panhandle.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
This map from the U.S. Geological Survey's website, earthquake.usgs.gov, shows the area that felt Friday's magnitude 3.9 quake.
SARATOGA — Earthquakes were recorded two nights in a row almost exactly 24 hours apart along the Continental Divide in southeastern Wyoming this week.
The first incident, a 3.9 magnitude earthquake that occurred at 2:14 a.m. Friday, had an epicenter near Antelope Hills, a rural subdivision between Saratoga and Encampment in Carbon County. Its depth was 15.4 km. Residents in the towns of Saratoga, Encampment and Riverside were within a MMI 3.5 shaking intensity zone, according to the USGS. Laramie was within a third zone, MMI 2.5, in which “weak” or no tremors at all, could have been felt.
Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.