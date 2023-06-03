Earthquake map, SE Wyoming, 6-2-23

This map from the U.S. Geological Survey's website, earthquake.usgs.gov, shows the area that felt Friday's magnitude 3.9 quake.

 USGS

SARATOGA — Earthquakes were recorded two nights in a row almost exactly 24 hours apart along the Continental Divide in southeastern Wyoming this week.

The first incident, a 3.9 magnitude earthquake that occurred at 2:14 a.m. Friday, had an epicenter near Antelope Hills, a rural subdivision between Saratoga and Encampment in Carbon County. Its depth was 15.4 km. Residents in the towns of Saratoga, Encampment and Riverside were within a MMI 3.5 shaking intensity zone, according to the USGS. Laramie was within a third zone, MMI 2.5, in which “weak” or no tremors at all, could have been felt.

