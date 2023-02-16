East, Central students compete in speech and debate
CHEYENNE — Students on the speech-and-debate teams from Cheyenne’s East and Central high schools recently took home awards from regional competitions.
East High School
The Cheyenne East Speech and Debate team took 1st place in 4A Sweepstakes at the University of Wyoming Tournament this last weekend. East competitors also broke existing records with the most finalists ever than any other team at this event. Individual awards include:
In Humor: Josh Thompson placed second, Davin Ro placed third and Alyvia Hardy took fourth place.
In Oratory, Oakley Simons won first place, Zcherina Villegas won second place, Dani Schulz won third place, Josh Thompson placed fourth and Martin Mata was a semi-finalist.
In Poetry, Davin Ro placed first, Rachel West came in second place and Dani Schulz earned sixth place.
In Extemporaneous, Camila Rivera was a quarter-finalist and Patrick Coggin was a semi-finalist.
In Informative, Solomon Henderson won first place, Ella Goodman won third place, Clara Kerschner took fourth place and Gavin O’Donnell placed fifth.
In Student Congress, Natalyia Kopak, Jacob Schwartz and Emma Golden were all supers.
In Drama, Dani Schulz won first place, Cristina Welch won second place, Oakley Simons came in third, Rachel West placed sixth, and Alyvia Hardy and Trenton Good were semi-finalists.
In POI, Rachel West won first place, Davin Ro won second place, Dani Schulz won third place, Cristina Welch placed sixth and Samantha Jordan was a semi-finalist.
In Lincoln Douglas, Jacon Schwartz won third place, while Rosie Zubrod took fifth place and Top Speaker.
Central High
The University of Wyoming hosted its high school tournament invitational last weekend. Central finished strong heading into upcoming the Hole in the Wall district tournament in Sheridan. Here is how Central students placed:
Lily Leman was a semifinalist in Drama.
In Duo, Lily Leman and Austin Winstead won second place. Ariellen Ivester and Bree Wright were semifinalists.
Austin Wintead was a semifinalist in Humor.
Addisyn Bean placed fourth in Poetry.
Madisen Laird won first place in Extemporaneous, while Gwen Hargett placed fourth and Kempton Perriton and Zoya Khan were semifinalists.
In Oratory, Lily Leman and Meredith Paul were semifinalists.
Madisen Laird was a semifinalist in Informative.
In POI, Saimaa Widi and Ariellen Ivester were semifinalists.
In Congressional Debate, Anu Glennie won third place and Brayden Metcalf placed fifth.
In Lincoln Douglas Debate, Zoya Khan won first place and was awarded the Mack Kramer Trophy. Gwen Hargett placed third and was also named second-best speaker at the tournament.
In Public Forum Debate, Saimaa Widi and Anu Glennie won first place, Autumn Prindle and Abbi Odell won third place, Teagin Latham was named best speaker in the tournament and Anu Glennie was named second-best speaker in the tournament.
Central also won second place in 4A sweepstakes.